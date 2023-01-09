Obituary: Robert Henry Ungersma

Robert Henry Ungersma left here for heaven from his home in Denver on January 4, 2023. Rob was born May 27, 1966, the middle child and first-born son of Robert & Patricia Ungersma. He joined his older sister, Rhonda and a few years later his younger brother, Patrick completing the family.

Rob attended Manhattan Christian School and graduated in 1984. Rob excelled at every sport he ever tried, particularly basketball. He and his teammates won the first state championship in basketball for Manhattan Christian his senior year. He went on to hold various jobs in the valley, mostly in the construction field where his attention to detail was an asset.

In 1987, his daughter Brittany was born and he fulfilled the role he was born to have, that of father. Brittany was his entire world; no father ever loved a child more. Together they created so many memories boating, camping and just enjoying their time together. He was her staunchest supporter and loudest cheerleader. They traveled together frequently and, in the summers, spent thousands of hours playing basketball together until dark.

Rob eventually began working with his brother-in-law, George at Danhof Chevrolet Body Shop, they worked together for more than 20 years. Rob was an artist with a keen eye for detail and an unstoppable work ethic. Whether it was auto-body work, drawing, woodworking or putting pepper on his food, it was done perfectly and meticulously.

In recent years, he relocated to the Denver area to be closer to his daughter, as well as enjoy more mild winters (aka an extended golf season). His love of sports was lifelong, he loved to golf, camp, fish, golf, hunt, golf, watch NASCAR, and golf. He was an avid golfer, a pastime he took great joy sharing with his daughter, Brittany and her fiancé, Jason.

Rob loved making the sweetest cocktails on earth, particularly with flavored vodka. So sweet, they almost made you pucker. He also made his nieces the best Brandy Alexanders, although looking back they were really just milkshakes in a fancy cup. He cherished time with his family, particularly his nieces and nephew, and their children. Rob had a special place in his heart for all kids and they naturally gravitated to him. He truly gave the best hugs. Some say it was his height, but we know it was his heart, which was so full of love.

Rob was plain spoken and said what he believed. If he liked something, we knew it; if he didn’t, we knew that too. He was also a master debater; he could sway almost anyone to his viewpoint on anything from sports to Scattergories. Rob also loved to make those around him laugh. He was a smart-aleck, but not at the expense of people’s feelings.

But above all, Rob loved Jesus Christ as his Savior and knew exactly where he was going. He is survived by his parents, Bob and Pat Ungersma; his beloved daughter, Brittany and her fiancé, Jason Roybal; sister, Rhonda (George) Flikkema; brother, Rick (Shannon) Ungersma; nieces, Carly Smith, Constance (Jackson) Stevenson, Chloe Ungersma and his nephew, Thomas (Emily) Ungersma; great nephew, Levi Smith and great niece, Calleigh Stevenson.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to the Manhattan Christian School Athletic Fund.

Visitation hours will be held at Dokken Nelson Thursday, January 12 from 5-8. A Memorial service will be Friday, January 13 at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church at 11:00. A private family graveside service will be in Churchill Cemetery. As a tribute to Rob, the family encourages wearing golf attire.

