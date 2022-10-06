Obituary: Robert Duffin

Robert Lloyd Duffin, 71, of Manhattan went to be with Jesus on September 14, 2022. Bob was healed instantly from cancer and went to the loving arms of Jesus in heaven, while surrounded by loved ones.

Robert was born on March 21, 1951, in Culver City, CA to Stephen and Dorothea (Rainey) Duffin. In 1969 he graduated from West Covina High School in Southern, CA. Following high school, Robert (Bob) became a part of the Air Force Reserves.

On January 23, 1971, Bob married the love of his life, Linda Diane Webb, and together they would continue to build a beautiful life and family. Bob and Linda’s faith was and is a stronghold through their many years together. Together they dedicated their lives to teaching their children and grandchildren the love of Jesus.

Bob served in ROC (Reach Out and Care) Wheels ministries and Koenes in Mexico for many years. Bob would drive medical and various supplies from Bozeman, MT to Mexico for these ministries. Some of the trailers he hauled would be full of wheelchairs donated for those in need in Mexico. He would serve in any way needed on these missions and would make many friends along the way. Bob was always willing to lend a hand, a listening ear, or a smile wherever he would see a need.

When it came to careers, Bob exemplified hard work and dedication in every job, both large and small. While living in Chino, CA, he was the co-owner of Eagle Livestock and later the owner of Bob’s Custom Butchering. In 1981 he moved his family to Manhattan, MT. He was the owner of the Amsterdam Store and later was a farmer for Paradise Valley Farms. While at Paradise Valley Farms, he touched many lives and created many wonderful relationships with those he worked with, they were like a second family to him.

Beyond his career, Bob had a strong interest in classic cars, snowmobiling, puzzles, reading and water/snow skiing with his children. Bob was often up for new activities and would be willing to try something new, especially if one of his kids or extended family asked him to come with them. He also LOVED In-N-Out Burgers and was a true loyal customer, partly due to the fact that he grew up only blocks away from the original restaurant. He was usually found in an In-N-Out tee shirt and had hundreds over the years.

Bob tried to show Christ’s love in his daily activities and would often be found walking outside and praying for those he knew needed prayer. When Bob said he was praying for you, he truly was living that statement out daily. He wanted all those that were brought into his life to know the Lord and to spend eternity in heaven with him.

Bob valued family and adored any time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends who were like family.

Bob will be missed by his wife of 51 years, Linda; children, Scott (Nicole) Duffin, Bobby (Melanie) Duffin, Amber (Anthony) Baker, and Joe (Lily) Duffin; sister, LaVonne (Jim) Robinson; and 12 grandchildren. Bob will also be missed by numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a cousin.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Dott Duffin; and brother, George Duffin.

Private services have been held.

If you feel led, he would love a donation in his name to ROC Wheels or Koenes Ministries.

