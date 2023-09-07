Obituary: Robert "Bob" Simpson

Robert "Bob" Simpson, 71, of Belgrade, Montana passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 29, 2023 with his family by his side.

Bob had a passion for reenacting in the Living History of Montana in Nevada City, Montana as Jack Slade. He also enjoyed gold panning, riding horses, fishing, and the great outdoors.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jackie Simpson; his daughter, Amy Hess (Rob); grandson, Levi Cleveland; brothers, Ron Simpson, David Simpson, and Wayne Simpson; and sisters, Nancy Simpson and Anna Rebeca Simpson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Dry Creek Bible Church, 8465 Dry Creek Rd, Belgrade, MT.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help family with funeral expenses and medical expenses. donations can be sent to his daughter’s Venmo at @AmyJo-Hess or given to Jackie at the Celebration of Life.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]