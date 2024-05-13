Obituary: Robert “Bob” Johnson

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Robert “Bob” Allen Johnson, a beloved father, husband, grandfather, son, brother, friend, and mentor. Bob passed away on April 25, 2024.

Bob was born on January 23, 1960 at the old Bozeman Deaconess hospital. He grew up attending school in Bozeman, and graduated from Bozeman High in 1978.

After high school, Bob went on to serve both in the Army and National Guard.

Bob lived in a number of different places throughout his life, including UT, WY, and TX, but Bozeman was always his “home.”

He was a skilled Property Manager and a talented Carpenter, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and dedication in the housing industry.

Outside of work, Bob found joy in simple pleasures. He cherished moments spent fishing, camping, and most of all, being with his family, especially his dear grandkids. His warm smile and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Johnson; brother, Butch Johnson; and son, Jace Johnson.

He is survived by his spouse, Teresa Johnson; daughters, Kayla (Eric) Hubbard, Lisa Johnson (Kade Hanson); son, Jackson Johnson; mother, Rosie Campbell; sisters, Mary (Dan) Noyes, Sherry Madden, Carol (Mark Simonsen), Tammy Rogers; and grandchildren, Tessa Hubbard (9), McKynley Hubbard (7), Kayson Hanson (2), and Andrew Hanson (4 months).

Per his wishes, a private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Jason’s Friends Foundation, 340 W. B St. Ste. 101, Casper, WY, 82601, www.jasonsfriends.org [jasonsfriends.org].

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

