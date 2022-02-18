Obituary: Robert “Bob” Hicks

Robert “Bob” Hicks stepped into the presence of his Heavenly Father on Valentine’s Day, 2022, twenty days short of his 70th birthday.

Bob was born March 6, 1952 in Great Falls, Montana to Lester and Ann (McFarland) Hicks and grew up in Conrad, Montana. After high school, he graduated from Montana Institute of The Bible in Billings, Montana and Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee, where he earned his teaching degree.

After a short time in Tennessee, Bob began teaching math and computers in Dodson, Montana, and taught there for 33 years, retiring in 2013. He loved his profession, his students, and the Dodson and Malta communities. He was a big fan of their basketball games!

One of his hobbies included tedious counted cross stitch and crewel, and Bob had numerous framed pieces displaying his work. He cared about and loved people, and many have been blessed by his generous heart.

Bob is survived by his sister, Kathie (Larry) Vanover; nieces, Kari (Tim) Kamps and Heidi (Kevin) Brown; nephews, Richard (Kay) Fladstol and Steven (Teri) Fladstol and their families, along with numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ann Hicks; and his sisters, Barbara (Art) Fladstol and Pat (Walter) Browne.

Visitation hours will be held from 12:00 -1:00 P.M. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Conrad Mission Church. Interment will take place at 1:00 P.M. at the Hillside Cemetery with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. at the Conrad Mission Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]