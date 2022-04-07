Obituary: Robert "Bob" Gene Border

Robert "Bob" Gene Border, 92, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. We know that he is with his Savior, the Lord Jesus, and is healed from the pain he suffered for so many years.

He was born on February 16, 1930, to Claire (Tinder) and William Border in Bozeman, Montana. He is a descendant of the Tinder and Black families, early settlers in the Gallatin Valley. His heritage takes him to the Madison River at Black's Ford, west of Bozeman, where his grandparents and great-grandparents had a stagecoach stop and assisted travelers in crossing the Madison River in the 1860's.

Bob knew his wife Irene (Oldenburger) since they were young kids after meeting in Sunday School at church. They were married at Grace Tabernacle Church on June 19, 1949, and recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. He was the longest active member of Grace Bible Church (formerly Grace Baptist Church), and deeply valued the community he found from there.

Bob attended school in Bozeman and graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1949. He graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School held at the University of WA in Seattle in 1972.

Bob started working at First National Bank at 15 years old. He entered the Coast Guard and was stationed at Astoria, OR. During his time there, he earned his private pilot’s license. After being honorably discharged, he resumed his job at the bank for 37 years, retiring in 1982 as Executive Vice President. After retiring from banking, he became the manager of the Medical Arts Building in Bozeman for several years before his permanent retirement.

Bob was a man of adventure. Whether he was out at hunting camp, camping in Alaska, fishing area lakes, or gold panning in the Southwest, Bob was always up for an outdoor excursion. He was known for his quick wit, kind soul, and continual search for the biggest gold nugget the west could offer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claire and William Border; and his sister, Maryon Border, as well as many aunts, uncles, and most of his cousins.

He is survived by his wife, Irene; and his three children, Debbie (Roger) Boom, Tim Border, and Ted (Jess) Border; as well as his grandchildren, Jaycey Ells, Sara Boom, Timothy Kade Border and Ben (Jorden) Border; and a great-grandson due in August.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Assisted Living at The Springs and Stillwater Hospice for their love, kindness, care, and concern for Bob.

Visitation will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Thursday, April 7, from 4:00-6:00 PM. Burial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman. His Memorial service will be at Grace Bible Church on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1:00 PM.

Contributions can be made to the Gideon's or Grace Bible Church or charity of choice.

