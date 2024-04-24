Obituary: Robert and Edith Baker

Edith Elaine Baker (Hargrove), daughter of Jay and Marian Hargrove, was born March 29th, 1959 in Bozeman, Montana. She attended school in Gallatin Gateway for elementary school and graduated from Bozeman High School in 1977.

Edie married her late husband, Robert Joseph Baker, in August of 1980. Edie and Robert (Bob) were blessed with two daughters nearly 10 years later—Jessica Giersdorf (34) and Kristie McDowell (32). Edie became a devoted Christian at the age of 25 and was a ferocious advocate for spreading the good word of Jesus Christ.

Her hobbies included shooting trap at a highly competitive level and training horses from the time she was a teenager and well into her later years of life. In total she trained 42 horses and won numerous trapshooting championships over the years. Edie was a stay-at-home mom until her daughters were grown but continued to take care of people as a health/life insurance agent. Her passion was to always help others.

Edie peacefully departed from this world on August 27th, 2023 in her home where she had a beautiful view of the mountains and her daughter Kristie by her side. Edie is survived by her mother and her brothers Richard (Julie) Hargrove and Wesley (Tami) Hargrove.

Robert (Bob) Joseph Baker, son of Joseph and June Baker, was born June 9th, 1956 in Bozeman, Montana. He graduated from Belgrade High School and then served 6 years of duty in the United States Navy.

When Bob was not working in the hills as a logger he enjoyed trapshooting, hunting, and being outdoors. Bob and Edie owned a successful steak house in Seeley Lake during the 1990’s and also had their own trap club called Kozy Kozy Klays. His passion was supporting his family. Robert passed away on April 15, 2024. Robert was preceded in death by his father and his brother Davie. Robert is survived by his mother and his brother, Kenneth (Brenda) Baker.

Their memories will forever be cherished in the lives of their children, Jessica (Kyle) Giersdorf and Kristie (Cody) McDowell, their aforementioned siblings, their grandchildren Makenna (10), Chloe (8), Kayli (7), and Robert (3), and the trapshooting community who adored them both greatly.

A Memorial Service for Bob and Edie will be held at the Logan Trap Range located at 337 Logan Trident Road in Three Forks, MT on Friday, May 17th 2024 at 5PM. Full military honors will be held for Robert at 6PM with a Trapshooter Salute immediately following.