Obituary: Rick Tomkinson

Rick Tomkinson accomplished much in his life… owning and operating six car dealerships over his 40-year career in Fort Wayne, Indiana – where he would audibly say “thank you” when he found himself driving behind a car with a “Tomkinson Automotive” license plate.

He was Chair of the Chrysler Dealer Council and a leader in his 20 group of auto dealers. He was completely devoted to his beloved Belvedere Club, where he would play golf, enjoy a scotch and a cigar, and take his boats on Lake Charlevoix. He also loved spending time in Big Sky, Montana, where he would read by the fire and ski. But most of all he loved his family and friends.

Rick lived every one of his 75 years to the fullest! He never met a stranger and made each person feel as if they were the most important person in his life. His smile lit up a room and his laugh was contagious and dispensed generously. Not surprisingly for a car dealer, Rick was very partial to all his toys, the faster the better and he shared them all well.

He died peacefully in Montana, surrounded by his wife and seven children, only missing were his 12 grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing him and especially by his family.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com