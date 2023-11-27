Obituary: Richard Thomas Massey

Richard Thomas Massey, 60, of Bozeman passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Rich was born October 5, 1963 in Ballard, Washington to Douglass Albert and Lynda Jean (Redman) Massey. He grew up in nearby Bothell, and stayed close to home for college, attending Everett Community College, where he received his A&P License.

On February 14, 1985, he married the love of his life, Bernadette “Bernie” Miceli in Lynwood, Washington. They would have two sons: Thomas and Nicholas. The family would later move to Bozeman and make their home there for the rest of Rich’s life.

Rich enjoyed his work as an aircraft mechanic and, later, as an airline representative/project manager, which allowed him to travel the world. His favorite pastime was spending time outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and hiking. He also loved working on and fixing up anything motorized, a pastime he loved to share with his kids.

He is preceded in death by his father, Douglass A. Massey, and uncle, Miltiadis (Steve) Lavdas.

Rich is survived by his wife, Bernadette Massey; sons, Thomas R. Massey and Nicholas S. (Amanda) Massey; two grandchildren; mother, Lynda Massey; sister, Wanda S. (Steve) Marshall; brother, Douglass H. Massey; aunt, Beverly Lavdas; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be announced in the spring.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Bozeman Cancer Center for their amazing care and kindness, as well as Enhabit Hospice. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Warriors and Quiet Waters (warriorsandquietwaters.org).

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]