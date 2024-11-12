Obituary: Richard Saxton

Richard Ray Saxton, 61, of Livingston, Montana, passed away on November 3, 2024. He was born on March 28, 1963, in Heber City, Utah, to parents Cathryn and Philip R. Saxton II. Richard was known for his kindness, generosity, and exceptional sense of humor. His infectious smile and warm heart made him a beloved figure in his church, community, and among his loved ones.

Richard proudly served in the Air Force and the National Guard and was a veteran of the Iraq conflict. His commitment to his country was paralleled only by his love for his family and his faith.

Apart from his military and religious commitments, Richard had a keen interest in numbers, stocks, and finances. He also cherished playing cards and spending time with his family. He loved taking his grandchildren for rides on his scooter, creating lasting memories. He was in our eyes a hero and role model.

Richard leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Dodie Saxton; children, Amanda (Benjamin) Gonzales, Philip R. Saxton III (Courtney), Danielle (Benjamin) Morrow, Melanie Graves, and Mikel Saxton; father, Philip R. Saxton II; and sister, Linda (JP) Saxton. He was a proud grandfather to Mckenna Wyatt, Adele Wyatt (son-in-law, Neil Wyatt), Katie Saxton, Savannah Saxton (daughter-in-law, Veronica), Byron Glad-Johnson, Alex Glad-Johnson, Shaymus Morrow, Aiden Morrow, Andrew Morrow, Elias Morrow, Leona Morrow, Khaleesi Graves, and Ryker Graves (son-in-law, Sean Graves). He was preceded in death by his grandparents Harold and Dorothy Christensen; mother, Cathryn Saxton; brother, Victor Saxton; and grandson, Tristan Wyatt.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Livingston, Montana, at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. A Graveside Service will take place in Heber City, Utah, arranged in the spring at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.


