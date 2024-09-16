Obituary: Richard Myles MacMillan

Richard Myles MacMillan, 85, of Bozeman, MT passed away on September 3, 2024. He was born on September 22, 1938, in Butte, MT to Earl and Lucille (Horrigan) MacMillan.

Richard's early education was completed in Harrison, MT. He initially worked in ranching in the Madison Valley and later became the owner of Logan Bar and the Montana Rose Greenhouse in Ennis, MT. His career spanned various roles, including a pivotal position at VanDyke Irrigation where he designed and sold irrigation systems, and later at Mountain Supply where he was known for his spirited conversations over coffee.

Rich was passionate about music and the outdoors. He was an accomplished guitar player, loved to dance, enjoyed fly fishing and his deep love for the Montana landscape. His geothermal greenhouse, Montana Rose, was not just a business but a labor of love where he grew beautiful roses, sharing his passion with others.

He is survived by his daughters, Christine (Mark) Gaber and Tracy (James) Smith; grandchildren, Austin Smith (Brittany) and Logan Gaber; great-grandsons, Trapper and Sage Smith; and many more beloved family members.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Earl MacMillan; siblings, Alice Jean Woirhaye and Don McMillan; nephew, Peter Woirhaye; grandson, Wyatt Smith.

Rich will forever be remembered for his deep appreciation, pride and love for his daughters, who were his whole world. He will also be remembered for being a hard-working, fun-loving man and the best smile. He made significant contributions to his community, family and friends, as well as bringing joy to those around him.

A Graveside Service to honor Rich's life will be held in Harrison, MT, on September 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a cause close to his heart.

