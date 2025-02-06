Obituary: Richard Langhammer

Richard (Dick) Langhammer went to the Lord the morning of February 3, 2025. He was born in Shelby, Nebraska on June 8, 1936. At the age of nine his family moved to Omaha, Nebraska.

He graduated in 1957 from what is now the University of Nebraska with a BS in Marketing. He was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. He served in the US Army during 1958-1959 and in the reserves until 1964.

Dick met his lifelong sweetheart, Janet Jean Schroeder, while ice skating and they celebrated 67 years of marriage last year.

He retired in 1995 after 36 years with National Gypsum Company as Director of Export and Industrial Sales. He and Janet moved 14 times during their marriage, leaving many enduring friendships over their many moves. Dick was a 40-year member of Kiwanis and volunteered for many years with Dallas Shared Ministries while living in Texas.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Janet (Whitbeck).

He is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Carol (Blaine) Dahlseide of Bozeman, Montana; and son, Mark (Helen) of Singapore.

Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, February 8 at Christ the King Lutheran Church.

Memorials can be made to the Endowment Fund at King of Glory Lutheran Church, Dallas, Texas, where he and Janet were long time members. kingofgloryfoundation.com/giving/

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]