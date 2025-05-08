Obituary: Richard G. Smith

Richard “Dick” Gale Smith, 82, of Three Forks passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Dick was born on July 11, 1942, in Virginia City to Elbridge “Bud” and Dorothy (Lichte) Smith. He grew up in Madison County with his brother Milton Smith and graduated from Ennis High School in 1960. Following high school, he briefly attended tech school in Fargo, ND.

Dick met the love of his life, Sharon Hokanson, and they eloped to Courde’laine, Idaho where they were married on October 5, 1963.

They lived in Norris briefly before moving to Three Forks when Dick got a job at the Talc Plant as a load operator. He spent 45 years at the Talc plant, showing his family the true definition of a hard work ethic. The couple started their family in a small 1-bedroom house in Three Forks where they were blessed with 3 children: Kimberly Smith Faulkinberry, Sherri Smith Pronto, and Clinton Smith.

Dick and Sharon were long time members of First Baptist Church in Three Forks. Dick was a man who loved outdoor activities. He enjoyed fly fishing, camping at Cliff lake, dirt track car races, Griz games, taking care of his yard, and taking his 14’ boat to the Pacific Ocean off the Washington coast to fish. He also loved to attend rodeos in Calgary, Cheyenne, and Pendleton. Some of his other passions were ice fishing while the kids would ice skate on Canyon Ferry or going to Hebgen Lake in the old Ford pick-up with the camper and tent. Truly, any time spent outside or with his family was time well spent.

Dick was a very loving family man and protective of his family. His eyes would light up anytime he could get his grandkids or great grandchildren to smile and giggle. He also had a soft spot in his heart for all of his dogs. Family and friends will remember Dick for his immense love and devotion to his wife and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Dorothy Smith; and his grandson, Tyler Faulkinberry.

Dick will be missed by his devoted wife of nearly 62 years, Sharon; children, Kimberly (Lyle) Faulkinberry, Sherri (Gary) Pronto, Clinton (Jeneffer) Smith; brother, Milton Smith; grandchildren, Taylor Faulkinberry, Tanner Pronto, Tanise Hammond, Madie Smith, Matthew Smith; along with great grandchildren, Branson Hammond, Brodee Hammond, Brixlee Hammond, MackLynne Richardson and TyLee Richardson.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 P.M. on Saturday, May 10th at First Baptist Church in Three Forks, MT.

