Obituary: Richard “Dick” Alexander Allgood

Richard “Dick” Alexander Allgood was born on May 20, 1944, in Birmingham, Alabama, and passed away on February 22, 2020, after a short battle with lung cancer.

Dick was a proud graduate of the University of Alabama, Class of 1966. He never missed an opportunity to talk about Alabama football and cherished his time as a student there. After college, rather than waiting to be drafted for Vietnam, he chose to join the U.S. Air Force, where he became a skilled pilot. He flew C-130 transport aircraft around the world and piloted the HH-43 rescue helicopter in Vietnam.

Dick was overseas when his daughter, Alisa Cecilia Allgood, was born, returning home once his service ended. After Vietnam, he and his wife settled in Miami, Florida, where he put his business degree to use in commercial real estate and finance. He found great success in this field, but after Hurricane Andrew destroyed their home on August 24, 1992, he took a leap of faith and moved to Big Sky, Montana - a place he had long dreamed of living.

In Big Sky, Dick pursued his lifelong passion for cooking by opening Allgood’s Bar and Grill in 1993. The restaurant thrived under his leadership, becoming a beloved local establishment until its sale in 2012. He was an extraordinary cook, known for crafting meals that brought people together, and his recipes live on in the hearts (and kitchens) of many who knew him.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Alisa Cecilia Allgood of Bozeman, Montana, and his beloved grandson, Wylie Allgood Tollefson. Becoming a grandfather was one of his greatest joys, and he never missed a chance to show off a picture of Wylie to anyone willing to look.

Even after leaving the Air Force, Dick remained dedicated to serving his community—both in South Florida and Big Sky. His efforts earned him recognition from the governor for outstanding community service. His legacy lives on through various initiatives named in his honor, including The Dick Allgood Oral History Contest at Big Sky High School, The Dick Allgood College Scholarship Fund, which awards $2,500 to help students with college expenses, and the annual Dick Allgood Bingo Fundraiser, which raises money to support local nonprofits.

Dick Allgood lived with passion, purpose, and an undeniable love for people, good food, and community. His presence will be deeply missed, but his impact will continue to be felt for generations to come.

A Celebration of Life was held February 28, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Big Sky Chapel, followed by a gathering at Buck's T-4 Lodge.

An interment service for Dick and his wife, Sarah, will be held at 3:30 P.M. on Monday, April 21, 2025 at the Veterans Columbarium at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

