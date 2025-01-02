Obituary: Richard Dewey Feltis

Richard Dewey Feltis passed away December 28, 2024, in Bozeman, Montana. He was born September 17, 1930, in Michigan City (Trail Creek), Indiana, to George Dewey and Emma Amelia Schlegelmilch Feltis. He had three older siblings: Rhoda, Phil and Thora.

Dick had fond memories of visiting grandparents and other relatives near Royal Center, Indiana, during the 1930’s. In 1940 they moved to Speedway, Indiana, and he graduated from Ben Davis High School. He served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1955, mostly at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. In September 1955 he enrolled at the University of Utah, graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology. Soon after, he met Anita Louise Redd, and they were married December 26, 1959, in Las Vegas.

He worked for the US Geological Survey in Salt Lake City, and in 1966 he was transferred to Billings, MT with Anita and their three children. After retirement, he and Anita served a mission to Chicago for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1992, they moved to Gallatin Gateway, MT. He served as bishop of the Montana State student ward, and he also served with Anita in the Billings Montana Temple for 13 years.

Dad enjoyed gardening, genealogy, traveling with Mom, watching hockey games, and cheering for the Utah Utes. He was a loving father and will be missed!

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sisters, wife Anita, and grandson Sam. He is survived by sons, Jim (Colleen) and Mark (Christine); daughter, Virginia; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Per his request, there will be no services. A private burial has taken place.

