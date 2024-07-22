Obituary: Rexford “Rex” Lee Halvorson

Rex Halvorson passed away peacefully on July 12th, 2024. He was born in Miles City, Montana on October 9th, 1947, to Erwin “Buster” and Norma Halvorson. Being the child of an Air Force pilot, he lived in several placed growing up. Among them were Amarillo, Texas, Rapid City, South Dakota, and Sacramento, California. Rex was a very proud Vietnam Veteran having served in the Army from 1967 until being honorably discharged in 1969. It was then that he made his home Bozeman.

He married Paulette Tempel in 1982 after being previously widowed and together they raised Rex’s three children from his first marriage. Rex was a maintenance painter for Montana State University and retired in 1998. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping, and of course, looking for morel mushrooms every spring. He also had a passion for old cars and fast Harley’s.

Rex is survived by his wife, Paulette; his sons, Rexford Erwin “Chip” of Bozeman and Orville Lee “Oly” of Winchester, Kentucky; his brothers, Russell Gene (Gulya) of Three Forks, MT, Scott Hovar (Cindy) of Chesapeake Virginia; sister, Colleen Ann (Tom) Henrichs of Bozeman; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin “Buster” and Norma; his daughter, Jody Ann Halvorson; brother, Erwin “Buzzy” H. Halvorson; and sister, Susan J. Stewart.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rex’s name may be made to the Wounded Warriors Program, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 9 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Following a light reception, a procession will take place to Sunset Hills Cemetery for an 11:15 A.M. Graveside with Military Honors.

