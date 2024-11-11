Obituary: Renee Kathleen Henning (Martens)

Renee Kathleen Henning (Martens) our loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend, passed away peacefully at home in Bozeman, Montana at age 62 on Thursday, October 24th, 2024, with her devoted family surrounding her. Renee’s beautiful smile, lively spirit and generous, caring nature shine on in our hearts and she will be missed so much.

In 1997, Renee was diagnosed with malignant Melanoma and given a prognosis of only seven months. “Get your things in order,” the doctors said. But after 27 years of successfully battling this disease and the side effects of her treatments, the fight is now over and Renee Henning WON. In her own words, from her journal just after her diagnosis: “What am I writing this for? Because it is my therapy for hope and faith and love…I will beat this thing any way I know how with the help of my husband, children, father, mother, brothers, sisters and friends…” And she did just that.

Renee’s life offered her many challenges, all of which she tackled head on with intelligence, grace, charm and fervor. If anyone were to tell Renee they had doubts she could accomplish a task, you could be sure she would ultimately succeed!

Born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Renee grew up in the “red house” on Kenwood Street only a few blocks from Lambeau Field. The neighborhood was an ideal Midwest setting with lots of families and kids her age around. So many memories were made there! Renee graduated from Southwest High School in 1980, then went on to college at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications. She gained some close and precious friends during her life in Wisconsin who remained dear to her all these years.

At a close friend’s wedding in Green Bay, Renee met the love of her life, her husband of 33 years, Scot Henning. They stood up in that wedding together and less than two years later, on August 17, 1991, Renee and Scot walked down their own wedding aisle in Hailey, Idaho. There, Renee blossomed as a human resources director for Power Engineers a local engineering firm, and she and Scot started a family.

After several years in Idaho, Renee and Scot moved to Bozeman, Montana with the opportunity for Scot to partner in an accounting firm. Renee also continued her career when she agreed to start the Bozeman branch of LC Staffing. As successful as Renee was in her professional career, it was as a mother that she really shined.

Renee’s biggest joy in life came from raising her two beautiful daughters! Makenzie Anne was born in Hailey on July 23, 1993, and Emma Marie was born in Bozeman on August 23rd, 1996. Renee did everything she could for her children given her circumstances, and in addition to going to all of her own treatments and appointments, she supported her girls in their activities and attended Emma’s gymnastics meets and Makenzie’s swim meets and basketball games.

Renee retired from working shortly after her diagnosis to focus on finding successful treatments. After five years Renee had no evidence of cancer and she was able to live her best life again! She volunteered at Eagle Mount helping those with disabilities and swam several times a week at the pool there. She assisted with activities at Brookdale Springmeadows Senior Living as well. Renee loved to decorate her home, and help others with theirs. All who knew her enjoyed the beauty of her decor as well as her hospitality. Renee adored Christmas and her Wisconsin Fraser Fir tree and Santa Claus mantle decorations were always exceptional. She was an avid runner and could be seen frequently running up The M with her cute pug Harry. Renee also enjoyed water skiing, horseback riding, playing cribbage, dancing with Scot, buying everyone gifts and watching movies and sports. Another of her passions were the Green Bay Packers! The yearly trek to Lambeau Field was a must, win or lose!

The summer wasn’t complete without a trip to visit family at the Newton Lake cottage, Gilas Lake farm, or cottage at Lake Metigoshe. She especially had a huge place in her heart for Newton Lake and the annual family reunion there. Festivities included campfires, skiing, tubing, pontoon rides, fireworks, candy and cocktails, and her daughters bonding with their cousins.

Renee is survived by her husband Scot Henning, daughters Makenzie Henning and Emma Henning with fiancé Lane Norsworthy, her mother Joyce Martens (Rosera), sisters Julie Martens and Lynn Biolo, sister-in-law Dana Martens, brothers Gregory (Jennifer) Martens and Matthew (Kate) Martens, 15 nieces and nephews and eight grand nieces and nephews. On Scot’s side of their family, she is survived by sisters-in-law Viva (George) Garza and Pat Carney, brothers-in-law Rod (Roxanne) Henning, John Henning and Bill (Sue) Henning, sisters-in-law Charlene (Bruce) Ough and Darlene Henning, 18 nieces and nephews and 19 grand nieces and nephews.

Renee is preceded in death by her father Thomas Martens and brothers Michael Martens and Robert Martens, nephew Paul Biolo and brother-in-law Thomas Biolo. She is also preceded in death by her mother-in-law Iris Henning (Sund) and father-in-law Glenn Henning, brothers-in-law Don Henning and Tom Henning and sister-in-law Ronica Henning.

Renee’s generosity, positivity, thoughtfulness, and fun-loving spirit live on in the legacy she leaves us. We admire her warrior side and are so proud and blessed she has been a part of our lives. Renee, we love you so much!!

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Renee was held on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 220 W. Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715.

If you would like to make a donation in Renee’s honor, please consider two options that were dear to her heart: Eagle Mount, or Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.