Obituary: Raymond Everett Gadberry Jr.

Raymond Everett Gadberry Jr., age 82, was born on January 6, 1943, in Pittsburg, Kansas, and was called to heaven on Saturday, September 20, 2025, in Gallatin Gateway, Montana. He passed from interstitial lung disease due to Agent Orange exposure while serving as a Navy pilot in the Vietnam War.

He was the beloved son of Raymond Everett Gadberry Sr. and Mary Eisenbart. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Wilson; daughter, Cory Morrow; son-in-law, Kevin Morrow; granddaughters, Bailey Mannetter and Katelyn Morrow; and sisters, Vicki Rhodes and Jana Gadberry. He was called R.E. by his siblings, Ray by his friends, and “Goose” was his call sign when he was a Naval Aviator.

After high school, Ray joined the Marine Corps in 1961 and later entered the Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS). He attended the U.S. Naval Academy in the thirty-third company, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1966. He began his career as a Naval Aviator after two years of training in Texas, later flying missions in Vietnam while stationed in Japan. Ray was known as “The Gadabout” of Bancroft Hall, where he worked as a DJ at the Naval Academy’s radio station, charming everyone with his presence.

During his service, he was awarded: Humanitarian Service Medal, Air Medals (6 awards), Korean Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal (6 engagements), Vietnam Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Air Gallantry Cross, National Defense Service Medal, and Navy Marksmanship Ribbons (expert rifle and pistol).

After retiring from the Navy as a Commander, Ray worked in the Naval Intelligence Service in Washington, D.C. He met his wife, Sharon Wilson, in New Orleans, Louisiana, while stationed there as a Navy Reserve officer in 1980.

Ray later worked as a commercial pilot for Presidential Airlines and eventually retired from United Airlines. In between his work as a pilot, he built his dream home with Sharon in Montana. He was a self-taught artist who loved to paint with acrylics. He also enjoyed stained glass, carpentry, golfing, reading, and singing. He had a passion for RVs, boats, and restoring classic vehicles. He restored a 1939 GMC International pickup truck and was in the process of restoring a 1962 Studebaker Gran Turismo.

He was also a world traveler. Among the many places he visited were Thailand, Rome, England, France, and even Ethiopia, where he helped deliver supplies to people in need. Ray left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was an honorable man, full of integrity, and a wonderful role model.

Ray had a unique and amazing sense of humor that touched everyone he spoke to. He never hesitated to teach his granddaughters how to play golf and paint. He was the compass and guiding light for many of his family members, and he will be deeply missed.

A Memorial Service is being planned at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where he will be laid peacefully to rest.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wounded Warriors Project.

