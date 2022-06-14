Obituary: Ralph W. McHenry

Ralph W. McHenry

September 14, 1946 – June 11, 2022

Ralph was born in Bozeman, MT to Wally and Elinor McHenry. He and his two brothers, Don and Norm, enjoyed a colorful childhood in mischief and fun (naturally, he blamed his older brother Don for the mischief they were caught for). In 1964, Ralph graduated from Bozeman Senior High School. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the Navy and served in Vietnam with the Seabees. Following his discharge from the Navy, he returned home to Montana to study architecture at Montana State University, but left to pursue his other passions.

Over the years, Ralph would go on to travel the world, professionally groom and train horses, become a successful antique dealer, and build the flourishing business known as Montana Expressions. He truly lived his life to the fullest and had fun all along the way.

Wherever life took him, Ralph remained a devoted son, brother, father, and friend. He was always there to lend a hand or crack a much-needed joke. His life was also blessed with many great animal companions. His love of animals extended to his many dogs, cats, horses, and goats.

His gratitude and kindness extended to everyone he met. Ralph will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Ralph is survived by his daughter, Addison and son-in -law Sam Sires; his brother, Don and sister-in-law Pat McHenry; his brother, Norm McHenry; his niece, Erin and her spouse Jeff Radick; niece, Jamie Schultz; niece, Heidi Lea; and many more cousins and relatives throughout the United States and Australia.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wally and Elinor McHenry; grandparents; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Ralph’s name.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Celebration of Life will begin at 3:00 P.M.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com