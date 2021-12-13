Obituary: Ralph J. Lemke

Ralph J. Lemke passed away peacefully on December 5, 2021, in his home outside of Bozeman, Montana. Ralph was born on October 8, 1935 in Alexandria, Minnesota to Paul and Clara (Timm) Lemke. Growing up, Ralph attended the Lutheran Parochial Grade School and Alexandria High School. He later attended the Remington Rand Office Machine Service School.

Throughout his life, Ralph lived numerous places around the country, including St. Paul, MN, Missoula, MT, Elmira, NY, Moorhead, MN, Big Sky, MT, and finally Bozeman.

Ralph married the love of his life, Myra Mae (Skierecki) Lemke, while living in Alexandria. Together, they raised three sons.

Throughout his career, Ralph worked numerous jobs within numerous professions. Some of his jobs included working for Northland Ski Manufacturing, owning and operating a bicycle shop with his father, forklift operating, working as a movie projectionist, commercial laundry service, and becoming the owner of Diversified Maintenance.

Ralph was well-known for his natural skills at being a handyman. Ralph was also known for his passion for skiing and coaching. He was instrumental in helping to start the Bridger Ski Team. He was also foundational in starting the Big Sky race team and coaching and participating in The Masters Racing Program.

Ralph loved his friends and family and always liked to include them in his activities, which included roller skating, dance skating, Nordic ski jumping, water skiing, woodworking, and camping. Ralph also loved his country and served eight years with the National Guard.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Myra; sons, Randolph (Rebecca) Lemke, Robert (Mary) Lemke, and Roger Lemke; sisters, Vangie Mayton, and Verla Schwedemann; brother, Harlan Lemke; and one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

Private family services will be held.

