Obituary: Phyllis Carol Conner

Phyllis Carol Conner, 92, of Bozeman passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Phyllis was born on March 14, 1932, to George and Alice (Young) Boso. She grew up in Charleston, West Virginia and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1950.

On October 26, 1950, Phyllis married Richard “Frank” Conner. Frank would become a Master Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy. They had one son, George Michael “Mike”, born October 29, 1952. For the majority of Frank’s military career, they lived in Norfolk, Virginia, with the exception of a station in Naples, Italy, where the family lived for two years.

For many years, Phyllis worked for the US Department of Justice. In her later years, while still working, Phyllis attended West Virginia State College and Marshall University, where she received associate degrees. She retired in 1994 and she and Frank moved to Bozeman to be close to their son Mike and his family. Soon she began working at First Security Bank and continued working there for the next 21 years, well into her eighties.

Everyone who knew Phyllis knew of her love for animals, especially cats and dogs. She always had a treat for visitors, chocolates for the humans and biscuits for the dogs. Phyllis spent years volunteering at the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Bozeman, as well as displayed true concern and dedication for the well-being of cats. For years, every evening after work she went to the outskirts of Bozeman to feed and care for feral and stray cats. Even in the bitter cold, she never missed a day, and those kitties counted on her arrival and came running.

Above all, Phyllis was kind and generous to everyone that she met. She showed her strong faith in every encounter. She truly enjoyed people and appreciated her many friends. She maintained an active social life and a dedication to those she loved and cared for. She will be truly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her brother, Jack Boso, and beloved sister-in-laws, Anna, and Barbara Boso.

Phyllis will be missed by her son, Mike (Cynthia) Conner; grandchildren, Eric (Eldimar) Conner and Sarah Gorlitz-Burk (Steve Burk); great-grandchildren, Sophia and Joe Gorlitz, and Rahm, Jaemon, and Talia Burk; brother, James Boso; nephew Mark Boso and great-niece Lauren; as well as many dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 24th at 3 P.M. at Peace of Christ Community Church.

