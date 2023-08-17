Obituary: Peter Visser

Peter Visser, 89, went peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on August 15, 2023.

He was born on June 16, 1934 in Amsterdam, Montana to Henry I and Maggie Visser and spent his whole life in the Gallatin valley. He married Suzanna Vander Voorden from Shepard, MT in June of 1955. He spent his career working for postal service. In his free time, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and repairing homes.

He is survived by his wife; and sons, William, James (Cynthia) and Steven. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jamie, Elizebeth, Stephen, Jonthan, Samantha, Jason, Christopher; great grandchildren, Owen, Dakota and Lilly; brothers, Arie Visser, Les Visser; and sisters, Jeannette Kerssies and Mary Eccleston.

He is Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Issac, Bud, Al, Cornie and Herman Visser and sisters, Bertha Vis and Hermina Visser.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Churchill Retirement Home.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 20 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service from 4 PM until 6 PM.

Graveside Services will be 10 AM on Monday, August 21 at Churchill Cemetery with a Memorial Service to follow at Bethel Christian Reformed Church at 11 AM. Luncheon to follow.

A Special Thank you to Heart to Heart Home Care.