Obituary: Peter Richard Douma

Peter Richard Douma, 80, of Bozeman, MT passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Casper, WY while undergoing rehabilitation from results of having covid. He was born to Dave Douma and Laura Emily (Button) Douma on February 2, 1942. He was raised and lived in the Gallatin Valley along with an older sister and brother, Erlice May and Dave A., and younger brother Willie L. After high school he spent 2 years in the Navy as a gunner’s mate aboard a fleet refuelers off the coast of Vietnam. In 1965 he married Evangelina K. Sobrepena and spent 57 years together. They raised their three boys, Dean G., Darren E., and Duane D. (Affectionately known as D1, D2, D3.)

He is survived by his wife, Eva; his sons, Darren and Duane; four grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary, Haleigh, and Zander; daughter-in-law, Jeanette; many nieces, nephews, cousins; his sister, Erlice; brother, Willie; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Dave A. Douma (DDS); and oldest son, Dean G. Douma.

He had many close family and friends that he spent many hours visiting. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing, hunting, target practicing, and above all teaching his sons all he could about these and many other activities. He owned his own business, a concrete business. He had a love for knowledge and learned many trades. He passed on what he knew and his love for learning new things. He taught his sons many skills that could carry them through life. He was a man of many interests. He spent time cutting and polishing different gemstones, some of which he found while rock hunting. He loved exploring Montana’s great outdoors by ATV or his 4-wheel drive pickup, gold prospecting, rockhounding, camping, rafting, or just looking to see what is on the other side of the next ridge. In later years, he found a new passion for beekeeping.

He loved to spend his time out in God’s beautiful creation. One to shy away from crowds, yet while he was out in the hills, anyone within walking distance was his new friend.

In his last days after he woke up from a month-and-a-half of sedation, he stated that he could feel the hand of God in this and was very, very comforted by knowing God was in control of all things. This brought him great peace with his trust in God. After four months of battling, he passed away with peace in his heart. During his lengthy stay in the hospital, he was loved by all who cared for him. He was very grateful for the care he had received. He is loved and missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 26, at 10:30 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson (livestream link: https://youtu.be/KGuGDYvSEsk [youtu.be]). A potluck luncheon will follow at the Bozeman Sr. Center. All are welcome.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]