Obituary: Peter Lee Anderson

Peter Lee Anderson went to his Heavenly home on July 2, 2025. He was born to Leslie O. Anderson and Hazel (Stiles) Anderson on December 17, 1936.

He had the joy of attending the one-room Pine Butte School for his first eight grades. He remained friends with many of his schoolmates to the very end. He was able to be part of restoring Pine Butte School and celebrating many reunions since then.

He attended Gallatin County High School, graduating in 1954. He then attended Montana State College, graduating in 1958.

Peter farmed his whole life on the farm his dad, Uncle Lee, and his grandparents, Peder and Dorthea Anderson, purchased in 1917.

He married Connie Vander Vos on December 11, 1973. They farmed together for over 51 years, enjoying each season with its joys and struggles. Hired men were a part of the rich fabric of farm life, as many of them remained lifetime friends.

Peter was so impressed by the generosity and kindness of his neighbors, community and extended church family that rallied around him, especially since his paralysis. He bragged on the wonderful people in his life constantly. The cards you sent hung above his bed which we called his “happy wall.” Thank you all so very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, Herman and Theresa Vander Vos; brother-in-law, David Pruitt; sisters-in-law; Elaine DuBois and Sharon Vander Vos.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; children, Owen Anderson, Rita (Roland) Carey, Justin (Kim) Anderson, Charity (Chris) Render, and Crystal (Shad) VanDyken; 14 grandchildren who brought him such happiness; his sister, Patricia Pruitt; and brothers-in-law, Alvin DuBois, Roland (Betty) Vander Vos, Howard (Joyce) Vander Vos, Alvin (Rita) Vander Vos, and Tim Vander Vos. He is also survived by a special friend and part of the family, Pat Vander Vos.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 8 at 11:00 am at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.


