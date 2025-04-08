Obituary: Peggy Havener

Margaret Ann “Peggy” (Tucker) Havener was born on July 24, 1932, in Oskaloosa, IA, the only child of Joseph and Vera (Bailey) Tucker of Bussey, IA. She passed away on April 5, 2025, in Bozeman, MT at the age of 92—surrounded by her loving husband and children.

Peggy attended grade school and graduated from high school in 1950 in Bussey, and she received her two-year associates teaching certificate from Iowa State Teacher’s College. She taught kindergarten for five years and loved teaching little ones.

Peggy married John Havener on June 16, 1957, and was a devoted wife and loving mother. Family, church, and Bible studies were of most importance to her. Some of Peggy’s favorite pastimes included knitting, playing the piano, and being involved in church—including leading Bible studies and children’s story hour. She was also a volunteer librarian and a member of PEO.

John and Peggy lived in various locations including Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo, West Union, IA; Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, MO; and eventually Bozeman, MT.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, Hubert & Esther Havener. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John; son, Steven (Janine) Havener of Mission, TX and their children Matthew (Angela Beard) Havener, Jill (Burke) Atkerson, and Jonathan (Elizabeth) Havener; daughter, Cindy (Steve) Daines of Bozeman and their children David (Maddi) Daines, Annie (Brad) Moss, Michael Daines, and Caroline (Tyler) Burr; daughter, Becky (Kyle) Zimmerle of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and their children Rachel (Andrew) Nitchie, Kara Zimmerle, Joshua (Amy) Zimmerle, Nathan (Mikah) Zimmerle, Jacob Zimmerle, Josiah Zimmerle, Lola (Christopher) Dana, and Elana Zimmerle; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 11, at 10:00 A.M. at Bozeman Christian Reformed Church. A reception will follow.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Peggy’s honor can be made to your local church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

