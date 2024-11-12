Obituary: Pearl Cole

Pearl Cole, a lifelong resident of the Gallatin Valley, died peacefully on Nov. 3 at the Churchill Retirement Home, surrounded by family. She was 95 years old.

Pearl was born in Bozeman on Feb. 25, 1929, to George and Jennie Klompien, both emigrants from Holland who settled in the small Dutch community near Manhattan, Mont., in the early 1900s. She was the second of six children and the oldest daughter in the family, so Pearl was tasked with household chores at an early age because of the ill health of her mother. Despite loving education, harboring fantasies of being a teacher, and nurturing a lifelong passion for reading, Pearl dropped out of school before completing the 8th grade so she could be at home to cook, clean, and care for her parents and siblings.

Pearl began dating Bernard Cole in the mid-1940s and they were married on Oct. 26, 1948, in the white church in Churchill, Mont., where they remained dedicated members for the rest of their lives. Pearl and Bernard had four children, and they enjoyed a peaceful and idyllic rural life on a farm south of Manhattan, where Pearl raised the kids and kept a tidy home while Bernard operated a small dairy and grew potatoes, grain, and alfalfa.

When their two oldest sons took over the farm, Bernard and Pearl retired to Churchill in the late 1980s, eventually moving into the Churchill Retirement Home in 2016. They were truly devoted to their family and to one another, and both lived long, healthy, and active lives. After celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary in October 2023, Bernard passed away in March of this year at the age of 98. Pearl missed her husband dearly, and her health declined rapidly in the nearly eight months that followed. She was secure in her Christian faith, and eager to be with Bernard once again.

Pearl was a wonderful hostess and homemaker, always welcoming family and friends to her well-stocked table on Sundays and holidays. She was an avid reader, and her mind was sharp and perceptive. Her true gift, however, was her nurturing and caring soul. Her compassion, empathy, and understanding were felt not just by her own family but by so many others who knew and loved her.

Pearl’s children received such kind expressions of encouragement and shared grief from friends and relatives during Pearl’s last days, and a theme emerged from so many of them. It was this: “Your mom was always like a second mother to me.” This would have warmed her heart and is such a fitting tribute.

Pearl is survived by her daughter and three sons, her younger brother Don, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her dear sister Joan and brothers Clarence, John, and Alvin, and a beloved grandson, Riley.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the dedicated staff at Churchill Retirement Home, who cared for Pearl with tenderness, grace, and a true spirit of love. Memorials may be made to the Memorial Fund at Churchill Retirement Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at Churchill Retirement from 9 A.M. until 9:45 A.M.

