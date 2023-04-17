Obituary: Pauline Marie Peterson

Pauline Marie Peterson, 95, passed away April 12, 2023, at her home following a short illness.

Pauline was born on September 2, 1927, on the family farm south of Ellsworth, MN to John and Grace (Aeilts) Bos. She was welcomed by two older sisters, Evelyn and Esther, and eventually joined by a younger sister, JoAnn.

She attended country school before attending Ellsworth High School where she graduated 2nd in her class in 1943 at the age of 15. Following high school, Pauline attended Nettleton Business School in Sioux Falls, SD.

On December 26, 1947, she was united in marriage to Robert V. Peterson in Luvern, MN. To this union, two sons were born, Terry (West Point, NE) and Joel (Bozeman, MT), followed by four grandchildren: Angi, Ross, Tate and Katie and five great-grandchildren: Nathan, Connor, Ross, Cobie, and Laney. Pauline was also very close to her niece, Kathy de Koning (Rock Rapids, IA) and her family.

Along with raising her sons, Pauline was employed over the years at the Lyon County Superintendent’s Office, Iowa Welfare Office, and Central Lyon High School. In later years, Pauline worked part-time at the Montana State University Bookstore.

Pauline’s husband, Bob, was a Navy veteran who served aboard the USS Price. Together they attended many “Ship’s Reunions” and Pauline continued to attend even after Bob’s death in 1982. These shipmate friendships were dear to Pauline.

In 1970, Bob’s construction business was sold and he became a construction supervisor, which led to yearly moves to various locations around the country. She made many life-long friends along the way, many of whom she was in touch with until recently.

Following Bob’s death in 1982, Pauline made her home in Bozeman, MT. In Bozeman, Pauline enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their activities. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, crossword puzzles, and baking cookies. She travelled with friends and made annual trips to see family in Rock Rapids and West Point. Those who knew Pauline, know that she did everything with precision. She taught her family many important lessons about organization and systems. She was the “Captain of her Ship”.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents, parents-in-law, three sisters, her grandson, Ross (1999) and daughter-in-law, Rhonda (2013).

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

Cremation has taken place and interment will be in Rock Rapids, IA on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Bozeman Senior Center, 807 N. Tracy, Bozeman, MT 59715 or the charity of your choice.