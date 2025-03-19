Obituary: Paul Shane Tackett

“Larger than life” and “invincible” are just two words people have used to describe Paul Shane Tackett, 59, of Bozeman who passed away very unexpectedly on March 6, 2025, of a heart attack.

Paul was born on August 19, 1965, in Sacramento, CA to Raymond and Leila (Pederson) Tackett. He grew up alongside his younger sister Jane as their family moved often for Ray’s Air Force career- living in California, Alabama, South Carolina, Hawaii and Texas. As a youth, Paul enjoyed being outside- participating in activities such as skateboarding, boogie boarding, surfing, running and playing soccer. He also played piano, trumpet and saxophone when his musical talent started.

After Paul graduated from high school, he spent a ski season working at Snowmass Ski Resort in Colorado which intensified his love for the outdoors and specifically the mountains. Paul decided to move to Montana in 1987, first to work side-by-side with multiple cousins on an uncle’s ranch, and then to attend Montana State University. While at MSU, Paul met Samantha Gay and one week after their college graduation, on June 23, 1991, they were married. Over the years, they have been proud parents to some spunky and sweet cats. (Paul was definitely a cat lover and never met a cat that didn’t love him.)

Paul loved Montana and Big Sky Country. Over the 40+ years he lived here he spent time exploring the open roads and mountains by car, truck, motorcycle, ATV, snowboard or snowmobile (usually at top speeds, as if his hair was on fire). He also enjoyed camping, fishing, water skiing, golfing, shooting guns, and continuing to demonstrate his musical talents by playing multiple instruments while rocking the stage as part of multiple bands with Sam and friends.

Along with his many other talents, Paul was a computer guru and over the years worked his way up to his current position as the CEO of Little Apple Technologies in Manhattan, MT where he kept many people’s internet up and running. Some days if it wasn’t for his early morning fresh tracks from the top of Bridger Bowl where he fixed the internet, no one would have enjoyed the slopes.

Paul so loved his family and friends and we will truly miss his unique perspectives, plethora of knowledge AND how when you needed him, he was there for you!

Paul is survived by his wife of nearly 34 years, Samantha, his mother, Leila, his sister, Jane, brother-in-law, Sean (Laurie) Gay, his cat, Tigi, his mother-in-law, Carolyn Shriver (and of course, her cat, Henry), many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends in the Bozeman area, as well as around the world. He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Ray Tackett, his cat, Bookey, uncles: Walter Tackett, Lee Simbalenko, Ray Pederson and Paul Pederson, aunts: Carol Pederson and Ruth Pederson, cousins: Sean Pederson and Josh Chambers and many good friends.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for this summer. Dates and details will be announced as they are made. In Lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter or Bridger Bowl Foundation.

