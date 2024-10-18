Obituary: Paul Knowles DeLaMater

Paul Knowles DeLaMater, a cherished father, grandfather, friend, and dedicated professional, passed away quietly in Bozeman, Montana, on September 28, 2024. He was 82 years old.

Born on February 16, 1942, in Hackensack, New Jersey, he was the son of Paul Nelson DeLaMater of Athens, New York and Carolyn Elizabeth Knowles DeLaMater of Albany. Raised in Guilderland, New York, he was an accomplished athlete, playing football, basketball, and running track at Guilderland High School. His father's work as an Army chemist during World War II inspired him to pursue a degree at Ohio State University. There, he majored in chemistry and participated in Army R.O.T.C., graduating and earning his commission in 1964. He was a proud member of Delta Upsilon, brothers with Jerry Lucas and Bobby Knight. During this time he married his first wife, Karen Mary Kabealo, and they welcomed their first son Matthew.

Following graduation, he served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era, eventually being promoted to Captain and being awarded the Army Commendation Medal. Stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, he taught map reading and tested new firearms at the Infantry School. Paul's volunteering for service during a turbulent time in American history reflected his strong sense of patriotism.

After returning from military service, he embarked on a successful career in the corporate world. Starting with Bristol-Myers in Syracuse in 1968, where Paul and Karen welcomed their second son, Douglas, followed by living in various cities and working for various companies, residing in Sherrill, New York (1970-1974), Columbus, Ohio (1974-1976), Libertyville, Illinois (1976-1982) where Paul married his second wife, Susan Chris Rude and where they had their first daughter, Danielle, Monroe, Connecticut (1982-1985) where their second daughter, Annic, was born, and Pittsford, New York (1985-1992). He specialized in compensation and benefits, becoming a highly sought-after consultant known for his innovative problem-solving. He took pride in advocating for a strong investment in the well-being of a company's employees through sustainable planning.

Beyond his professional life, Paul enjoyed singing in barbershop quartets and church choir, a passion that brought him great joy. An avid outdoorsman, he cherished time spent near Athens, New York, along the Hudson River, and in Long Lake, New York, where he enjoyed family fellowship and nature's inspiration.

Ultimately, he settled in Bozeman, Montana, focusing on family as his two youngest daughters finished school there. The family was very active in the Evangelical Free Church of Bozeman for many years. Entering semi-retirement, Paul's wife Sue and he enjoyed the splendors of the region, where he might be seen fishing in the Yellowstone or Gallatin Rivers, or exploring Yellowstone Park. After becoming widowed in 2014, Paul devoted himself to active membership in Refuge Christian Fellowship and to the Bozeman Prison Ministry, where he taught and experienced great satisfaction in helping others through service to the Lord.

Paul is survived by his loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cousins, who remember him best when he shared his rich sense of humor, his love of dogs, and his commitment to finding the great American diner. His genuine spirit, love of Jesus and unwavering support will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be held January 4th, 2025, at 2:00pm.

