Obituary: Patrick James Murdy

Patrick James Murdy was born on March 18th, 1930, in Ismay, Montana. He graduated from Custer County High School in Miles City, Montana, in 1948. A year later, in 1949, Pat enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he served in a M.A.S.H. unit during the Korean conflict. Pat was married to Rosemarie for 39 years until her passing in 1992. In May 1993, he married Donna Mae, his partner for 32 years.

Pat was a hard worker all his life. He worked as a lab and X-ray technician for Dr. Leeds for 30 years. His dedication was such that he taught himself Spanish to communicate with migrant beet harvest workers who came into the clinic. He was the Blaine County Maintenance Supervisor and resident cabinet builder. A craftsman, Pat built cabinetry and other creative items throughout Blaine County. He participated in community service and mentorship for many individuals. This included his involvement in scouting, St. Gabriel’s Parish, Eagles, VFW, and the American Legion. The Boy Scouts acknowledged Pat by making him the first individual in Montana to be awarded the Silver Beaver.

Like his license plate said, Pat was a true River Rat. He took over 150 canoe trips down the Missouri River with friends, family, scouts, 4H, church groups, and many others. Sharing his passion for the river and its history with them all. One of the highlights of his life was his final river trip, which he took with all of his kids and grandkids. Some of his other enjoyments of life were: dancing, camping, fishing, and a good scoop of ice cream. He tied flies in a lesson of patience and was particularly renowned for his Wooly Worm. He even built a redwood strip canoe to quit smoking.

Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd & Margaret Murdy; sisters Arlene & Cheerie; wife, Rosemarie; first son, Timothy James; stepdaughter, Jodi; and granddaughter, Hailey. Pat is survived by his wife, Donna Mae; sister, Margaret; his children, James & Lisa, John, Joel & Charlie, Jill Maria & Dr. Laura; stepchildren, Tom, and Jamie & Karla; grandchildren, Cassie & Trent, Kaitlin Rose & Adam, Katelyn Elizabeth, Quinn, Taylor, Hunter, and Hallie; and his great grandchildren, Mariane and James.

Pat was a man of strong principles and deep faith. He loved life and a practical joke.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice that reflects your memories of Pat.

Pat Murdy’s family would like to thank all those who helped in his care.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 5th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Chinook with the Graveside to follow. A Reception will be held at St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall.

