Obituary: Patricia "Trish" Beley Rice

Patricia (Trish) Beley Rice passed away peacefully on August 23, 2024 in her home in Bozeman, Montana just seven short weeks after she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her incredible ability to care for those around her, her kindness, and her ranch-girl resilience.

She was born in 1948 in Big Timber, Montana, the fourth of five children, to Jaretha (Jeefie) Jarrett Beley and Hans (Bunny) Beley. She was a proud fourth-generation Montanan. Her great-grandparents and both grandmothers came to Montana in covered wagons and settled in the Sweet Grass and Park counties where they became cattle and sheep ranchers.

Trish grew up on the family ranch near Big Timber and enjoyed working in the hay fields, riding for cattle, herding sheep, and all the other things ranch kids do. She was very involved in 4-H with beef and sheep projects and was on the livestock judging team.

After graduating from Sweet Grass County High School, she attended Montana State University and graduated with a degree in education. She began her career teaching second grade in Great Falls, where she met her husband, John Rice, who was stationed in the Air Force as a missile launch officer. Trish taught K-8 grades in five different states as she and John moved across the country for his military duties. She took a break from teaching when her daughter, Christina Rice, was born in Albuquerque, NM. Trish later worked as an elementary school librarian at Bush Elementary in Idaho Falls, ID.

She and John returned to Montana in 2009 and moved into their dream home, the “cabin in the woods” she loved, in Bozeman. Trish continued her passion for working with children by giving tours of the dinosaur exhibits at the Museum of the Rockies, where she served as a docent and board member. In her free time, she enjoyed attending Bobcat sporting events, as well as many high school sports tournaments when her great-nieces and nephews were playing. She was an usher and member of the altar guild at Hope Lutheran Church. Trish was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also liked reading and quilting and regularly met with friends for their “Book & Sew” club, where she was known for always remembering what books they had read and keeping everyone on track during book discussions (as a good teacher should).

Trish adored her grandchildren, Annabelle and Owen Burnim, and used her teacher skills to create fun activities for them at every visit. Annabelle especially loved Grandma’s treasure hunts that always had a fun new toy at the end, and special tours at the Museum of the Rockies.

Trish was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marion Beley; and sister, Kathleen and brother-in-law, Jerry Ebelt. She is survived by her husband, John Rice; daughter, Christina Rice; son-in-law, Jonathan Burnim; grandchildren, Annabelle and Owen; her two brothers, Joe Beley of Big Timber and Byron Beley of Helena; sisters-in-law, Jan Beley and Carol Beley; as well as five nieces, Kaye Ebelt, Sharon Ebelt, Kim Quinn, Sandi LaVoy, and Dee Beley; and four nephews, Chad Beley, Bryce Beley, Burl Beley and Jon Ebelt.

A Memorial Service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 31. The service can be viewed live at www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]. Interment will take place at a later date at the Big Timber Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman (museumoftherockies.org). and Hope Lutheran Church (hopebozeman.com).

