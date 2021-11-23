Obituary: Patricia 'Patti' Samson (Connell)

Patricia 'Patti' Samson (Connell), born in Omaha, Nebraska on February 3, 1950, passed away on November 18, 2021 in her home in Bozeman, Montana surrounded by her husband and children. Preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Rita Connell. Survived by husband, Joe Samson; son, Zac (Stephanie (Maser)) Samson (grandchildren: Brooke and Cole); daughters, Michaelyn (Andy) Brewer (grandchildren: Josie and Kenny), Jessica (Mark) Mohr (grandchildren: Addison, Samantha, and Joshua), and Kaeli (Nic Swiercek) Samson; many siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was a gifted artist who dedicated most of her life to raising her children and serving her community as a social worker. In retirement, she and Joe moved to Montana to enjoy the mountains they love. She filled her days hiking, meditating, gardening, painting, quilting, and doting on her children and grandchildren. She was adventurous, incredibly curious, an avid learner, and championed those around her to explore and create. Her gentle, compassionate, light-hearted spirit will live on in all who loved her. No services are scheduled at this time. To honor her generosity, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennnelson.com [dokkennnelson.com]