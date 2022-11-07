Obituary: Patricia Ann Smith

Patricia Ann Smith went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 5, 2022. She was born December 3, 1940, in Annapolis, Maryland to Elizabeth and Walter Homberg. Her father passed away when she was three years old. Her mother eventually remarried Charles Sternhagen who moved the family to his hometown Bozeman, Montana.

Mom spent most of her early years in Bozeman schools and graduated from Bozeman Senior High in 1958.

Mom married her lifelong protector and love, Larry Smith. They made their home in Bozeman and had three children, Terri Smith Randall, Steven Smith, and David Smith, who later passed at the age of 29.

Pat started working at Bozeman Deaconess as a Candy Striper and eventually went on to get her nursing degree to become an LPN. She worked mainly on the OB floor helping with delivering babies. In her later years she moved to the surgery department as a coordinator. In total, Pat worked for Bozeman Deaconess for over 50 years.

Pat was also a member of the Methodist Church for 50 years. She loved family gatherings and all things friends and family, bowling on leagues with friends, going to movies, camping, boating, and cooking for family events. In the last few years of her life Pat continued making new friends at Highgate Senior Living. She became an Ambassador because of her kindness and her welcoming ways.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Larry, who passed in 2013; and her son, David, who passed in 1990.

Pat is survived by her sister, Delores (Willis) McCready; her daughter, Terri Smith Randall; son, Steve (Della) Smith; four grandchildren, Lacey (Jim) Simon, Charles (Jamie) Randall, Chad (Lauren) Smith, and Cole (Erin) Smith; and six great-grandchildren, Hunter, Taylor Ann, Madi, Cody, J.J., and Barrett.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her many close friends who meant so much to her. Also, to the caretakers, and rest of the staff at Highgate Senior Living and Eden Hospice.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 15 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A Potluck Reception will follow at Bozeman United Methodist Church. Please bring a dish to share.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made to your local Veterans' Organization or any charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]