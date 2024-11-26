Obituary: Pamela Jean McCarley

Pamela Jean McCarley

October 15, 1942 – November 17, 2024

Pamela Jean McCarley, 82, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2024, surrounded by her loving family in Bozeman, Montana.

Pam was born on October 15, 1942, at Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, to Leonard Melvern and Marjorie Helen (Roth) Roche. In 1946, the family relocated to Ridgewood, New Jersey, where Pam made lifelong memories. She excelled at Ridgewood High School, playing the viola, achieving academically, and twirling her baton as a proud majorette. She fondly recalled visits to see her grandmothers in New York City, crossing the George Washington Bridge to enjoy the bustling energy of Manhattan.

In 1959, just before her senior year, the family moved west to Missoula, Montana - a challenging transition marked by a moving van accident that destroyed their belongings. Despite her initial reluctance, Pam adapted to her new surroundings and graduated from Hellgate High School in 1960.

Pam pursued higher education at Whitworth College before graduating from the Deaconess School of Nursing in 1964. She began her career in Spokane, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, before settling in Roseburg, Oregon.

Pam married Steve Duncan in 1967, and together they raised two children, Eric and Sara, in Glide, Oregon. Pam embraced rural life, caring for a menagerie of animals and supporting her children’s many activities with tireless pride. Though Pam and Steve parted ways after nearly 25 years, they continued to share in their children’s lives and accomplishments.

In 1999, Pam married her soulmate, Willie Ray McCarley. Though their time together was brief, it was profoundly transformative. They shared unforgettable adventures in Alaska, cherished peaceful moments at Willie’s cabin in Central Oregon, and found happiness together at his home in Myrtle Creek. During these years, Pam also embarked on a new journey, pursuing and earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU). This remarkable achievement exemplified her unwavering determination and passion for self-improvement.

After Willie’s passing in 2002, Pam returned to Roseburg, where she found solace and joy in gardening, quilting, reading, and scrapbooking - activities that nourished her creativity and spirit.

A devoted nurse, Pam dedicated more than 40 years to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon. She excelled as a floor nurse and later transitioned into roles in home health, hospice, and discharge planning. Her kindness, professionalism, and unwavering compassion left an enduring impression on her patients and colleagues alike.

Following her retirement, Pam immersed herself in her creative passions and cherished time with her family. In 2012, she relocated to Portland to spend more time with her grandchildren, embracing the opportunity to celebrate their lives and milestones.

At the beginning of 2024, Pam moved to Bozeman, Montana to be closer to her family. She loved being surrounded by the mountains, sunshine, and blue skies, finding comfort and peace in their natural beauty in her final days.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and Leonard Roche; her sister, Lorna (Roche) Jenks; and her beloved husband, Willie McCarley.

She is survived by her children, Eric Duncan (Jannaeah) of Vancouver, WA, and Sara (Duncan) Stiles (Greg) of Bozeman, MT; her nephew, Aaron Jenks (Katie) of Tangent, OR; her grandchildren, Megan, Eliana, and Julian; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Kaitlyn; and great-niece, Ellie Mae.

Pam cultivated friendships with the care and devotion of a gardener tending to a cherished garden, and she basked in the sweet shade of those relationships throughout her life. Fiercely loyal and unconditionally loving, she will be remembered for her gentle humor, boundless compassion, and remarkable resilience. A masterful quilter, Pam wove her heart into every stitch, creating vibrant, warm masterpieces that brought comfort and joy to those fortunate enough to receive them. Her quilts were not just fabric and thread—they were an enduring symbol of her love and thoughtfulness, leaving an indelible imprint on everyone who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Bandon, Oregon, on May 17, 2025. Family and friends will be warmly invited to join in remembering Pam’s life and legacy.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association in Pam McCarley’s memory, supporting their work to advance research and provide care for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

