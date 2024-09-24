Obituary: Nicole "Nikki" Leep

Nicole Renee Leep, 47, of Three Forks, Montana passed away suddenly on September 15th, from a brain aneurysm.

Nikki was born December 8th, 1976, in Bozeman, Montana, the daughter of Mel & Carla (Blanksma) Dyk.

Nikki attended Manhattan Christian School, kindergarten through 12th grade and graduated in 1995. She attended MSU to begin studying nursing until she met the love of her life and pursued another passion.

Nikki married Jeremy Leep on May 30, 1997, at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. They shared 27 beautiful years together. Nikki’s passion for animals flourished as she began helping Jeremy on the farm. She was his right-hand woman. Together they had three amazing children: Jake and Megan were born in 2001, and Olivia followed six years later in 2007.

Nikki worked as a Dental Assistant at Manhattan Dental for over 15 years. She also worked as a CNA, a receptionist at a vet office and could have excelled at almost any position or task placed before her. Her favorite role however was being a wife and mother to her wonderful family.

Nikki loved thrifting, antique shopping, and could decorate any space perfectly. She was the life of the party, and also usually the loudest. She especially enjoyed doing activities with her family, always with her little dog in tow. Nikki loved animals and never turned away a sick or stray pet. She was also very much a people person and loved to care for others in any way she could. Very fittingly, she was able to help several people in the most amazing way possible as she chose to be an organ donor.

Nikki was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church and faithfully served her community in many ways. Most importantly, she had a strong faith in Jesus as her Lord and Savior and lived a life that glorified Him.

Remaining to cherish Nikki’s memory are her husband, Jeremy and her kids, Megan, Jake (Pralie) and Olivia; parents, Mel and Carla Dyk; sister, Tami (Ben) and their children Abbi, Brook and Dani; brother, Nate (Kelsey) and their children Avery and Levi; grandma, Marlene Blanksma; mother in law, Linda Leep; brother in law, Shane (Bree) and their children Dylan, Sam & Jackson. Nikki is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends.

Preceding Nikki in death are her grandpa, Sid Blanksma; grandparents, Joe and Minnie Dyk; and father in law, Jerry Leep.

A Gathering Time for family and friends will be held September 22nd from 2:00-4:00pm at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. The Memorial Service will be held September 23rd at 11am at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, with Graveside Service preceding at 10am at the Hills Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Nikki’s memory may be directed to Churchill Retirement Home.

