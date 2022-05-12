Obituary: Nickoli “Nika” Hambly

Nickoli “Nika” Hambly

The daughter of Keith and Vicki Hambly was born October 21, 1981, in Logan, Utah, and passed away on April 30, 2022, at the age of 40 in Rainbow Point, Montana.

Nika was raised in northern Utah, where she excelled in everything she did. While in Utah, she attended Utah State University and graduated with a degree in environmental engineering. She also was published for her studies in the soil science field.

It was in Utah that she learned her love for mushing and dogsled racing. This became a great passion of hers. It took her to Oregon, Alaska, back to Utah, and then she settled in her beloved Montana.

Her desire was to live in Montana and she was never going to leave.

She will be greatly missed.