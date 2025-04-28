Obituary: Neta Eckenweiler

Neta Bond Eckenweiler was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She had an extraordinary gift for remembering birthdays, milestones, and even the smallest details in people’s lives—not out of obligation, but because she genuinely cared. To Neta, everyone mattered. Her quiet strength, unwavering kindness, and thoughtful presence left a lasting imprint on all who knew her.

Born on March 14, 1938, in Butte, Montana, Neta was the daughter of George and Dorothy Bond. She grew up in Walkerville with her brother Ronald, and always remembered her younger brother, Harold Gary, who passed away in childhood due to illness. She graduated from Butte High School on May 31, 1956, and often spoke fondly of her school years filled with music, laughter, and dancing.

It was at a high school mixer that Neta met the love of her life, John Eckenweiler. Their romance blossomed to the sound of big bands and jazz standards like Dancing Cheek to Cheek, a song that forever reminded her of those early days together. Neta and John married on July 27, 1958, and began their life as a family in Butte, where they welcomed three children: David, Gary, and Karen. In 1968, they moved to Bozeman, Montana, where they made their permanent home.

Neta was hardworking, capable, and quietly accomplished. She attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings for one year before working as a stenographer for the FBI, typing over 100 words per minute on an American Standard typewriter. Later, she brought her warmth and dedication to the Veterinary Science Lab at Montana State University, and eventually to the Bozeman Public Library, where she formed many treasured friendships. She was also a talented seamstress, sewing many of her children’s clothes during their early years.

She was an active member of the Heavenly Highlighters Extension Club, a group of women who gathered for decades in the spirit of learning, community, and friendship. Even after the club ended, their connection endured, and the women continued to meet.

Neta was also a gifted poet who often wrote heartfelt verses for her loved ones—offering encouragement, wisdom, and grace. Her poetry was never meant for recognition, but as quiet offerings of love.

She enjoyed walking, traveling, camping, baking, and laughing—oh, how she could laugh. Her laughter was full, joyful, and contagious. But above all, Neta’s greatest joy was her family. She was a constant, comforting presence in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She celebrated their joys, stood by them through hardships, and always made them feel seen and deeply loved.

Neta was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy Bond; her brothers, Harold and Ronald Bond; her beloved son, David Eckenweiler; and her husband of 66 years, John Eckenweiler. She is survived by her son, Gary Eckenweiler (Willa), daughter, Karen Kelsey (Bryan); grandchildren, Giaana Peterson (Jory), Kevin Kelsey (Mandy), Kira Eckenweiler, and Kyla Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Amelia Peterson, Koen Kelsey, and Kenna Kelsey; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Neta passed away suddenly on Easter Sunday. Before she left, she told her family not to grieve for her and John, because they had lived a good life. She looked forward to reuniting with John and resting in the arms of the Lord. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, May 4, at 2:00 P.M. at Hope Lutheran Church followed by a reception.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

