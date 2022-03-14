Obituary: Nell Feddes

Nell Feddes entered the joyous presence of Jesus on March 5, 2022, at the age of 91.

Born March 26, 1930, to Marcus and Lena Izenbaard, Nell grew up in a Christ-centered home in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and became a devout disciple of Jesus. Gifted with musical talent, she became a pianist in junior high and a church organist by age 19. Gifted with a brilliant mind, she was valedictorian of her class. For a few years, she worked for the Upjohn pharmaceutical company.

Nell was engaged to Marvin Feddes in 1950, but their wedding was delayed for three years while he was in Germany with the United States Army. Marv and Nell were married on August 14, 1953. They settled on a ranch near Manhattan, Montana. Their loving union lasted until Marv died in 2017.

God blessed Marv and Nell with six children. They learned the Bible at home, saw the life of Christ at work in their parents, and were educated at Manhattan Christian School. Nell nourished her family with delicious meals but also fed their minds by reading aloud with them and offering wise, often funny sayings. When grandchildren came, they relished Grandma’s homemade bread, Grandpa’s candy, and lots of hugs from both. Marv and Nell also drove many thousands of miles each year to visit children and grandchildren who lived far from Montana.

Nell’s love and kindness reached far beyond her family. She was a charter member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church. She served as church secretary for many years and as an organist until age 80. Nell was a founder and volunteer at the pregnancy care center (now ZoeCare), helping women in difficult situations. She taught correspondence Bible lessons to students in prison and encouraged them with countless personal letters. She served on the board of Reformed Bible College and in the leadership of Christian Women’s Club. A lover of God’s creation, Nell could often be seen walking along the roads near her house, picking up litter as she went. Because she experienced God’s forgiveness and peace, she loved to share the gospel of Jesus so that others could have eternal life. Her favorite hymn was, “It Is Well With My Soul.” Her favorite verse was Isaiah 26:3, “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.”

Nell is survived by her children, Michael (Rene’), Dan (Robyn), Tim (Tami), Marvanne (Dwight) Logterman, David (Wendy), and Paul (Deb); 27 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Nell was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Marv; brothers John, Don, and Marv Izenbaard; and granddaughter, Rebekah Feddes.

Visitation will be held 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. on Sunday, March 20, at Dokken-Nelson. Graveside committal will be at 10 A.M., Monday, March 21, at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

Memorial gifts may be sent to ZoeCare (2251 W. Kagy Suite #2, Bozeman, MT 59718) or Crossroads Prison Ministries (2480 44th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512).