Obituary: Natalie Kern

Natalie Kathryn Kern, 51, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Bozeman, MT. Natalie was diagnosed with advanced colon cancer in July of 2023, and she fought courageously. She never complained or asked for help, she was a very independent woman.

Natalie was born in Billings, MT on November 22, 1972. She attended schools in Billings and Bozeman where she graduated from Bozeman High. She also graduated with her BA from Rocky Mountain College. Natalie worked in the service industry her entire life including waitressing at various jobs in Billings and Bozeman. Most of her professional career was spent with several large insurance companies in claims benefits. After relocation from Des Moines, IA in 2018 to Bozeman she worked at MSU in her favorite environment—food service—she loved to see the big catered events come together.

Natalie was a gentle soul, soft-spoken, and kind to everyone. She loved her dog Sofie and cared for her passionately right to the end of her own life. She was a hard worker and took responsibility very seriously.

She is survived by her mother, Susan Kern; grandmother, Jean Kern; uncles, Steve and Dan (Kym); cousin, Korynne; and many other family and friends.

In memory of Natalie please make any memorial contributions to the Big Horn County Museum or the pet rescue of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

