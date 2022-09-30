Obituary: Nancy Sadik

Nancy Ann (Dean) Sadik passed away peacefully at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital on August 10, 2022 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born in Saginaw, Michigan on May 10, 1944 to Cloyce Dean and Clara Cartwright.

Nancy grew up in Saginaw, Michigan and then graduated from the University of Michigan, School of Nursing in 1966. It was in Michigan that she met her beloved husband, Server. They were married in 1968. They have two children, Jeff and Emily.

Nancy loved working as a Registered Nurse and worked in many settings including the emergency room and a pediatric unit. She later returned to school and obtained a Masters in Public Health Nursing and served as a school nurse in California.

Nancy and Server moved to Bozeman, Montana in 2000. During her retirement, Nancy became involved in many activities in Bozeman. She participated in the Gallatin Valley Newcomers Club, the BWAGS hiking group, and the Gallatin Empire Garden Club. She volunteered for the Bozeman Public Library. She enjoyed taking trips with her siblings and family and took memorable trips to San Diego, Mexico, and Europe. She also went on guided adventures to Hawaii, Costa Rica, China, and, her favorite trip, a wildlife-viewing safari in Africa. She also always traveled to wherever her children were living to pay visits to them.

She loved animals and has cared for many over the years including Molly the Springer Spaniel, Lucy the Chocolate Lab, and Mr. Lovebug the tuxedo cat. Her most recent companion was Mr. Lulu the cat who spent many days and nights snuggled up by her side for the last year of her life. She also loved to care for her many “grand puppies”.

Nancy was a devoted caregiver to her husband, particularly in the most recent years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Cloyce Dean; her mother, Clara Cartwright; and her brother, James E. Dean. Tragically, just weeks after her death, her husband, Server, passed away. She is survived by her son, Jeff Sadik; daughter, Emily Sadik; sister, Jane (Craig) Zimmerman; nephew, Dean (Elizabeth) Zimmerman and their sons, Jon and Jacob; niece, Rachel (William) Gustafson and their children, Grace, Luke, and Clair; niece, Kelsey Dean; and Mr. Lulu the cat.

She will always be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, and skilled nurse.

Her family would like to thank Bozeman Cancer Center, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, and Ruby Valley Medical Center for the excellent medical care she received.

A joint Memorial Service for Nancy and Server will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, with a reception to follow.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.