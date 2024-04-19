Obituary: Nancy Kay Lund

The world became a much quieter place on April 16, 2024, when Nancy Kay Young Lund went home to be with her Heavenly Father. Heaven, however, will never be the same. Anyone who knew Nancy knew of her ability to never allow a lull in a conversation, and any newcomers were quickly questioned on their present and past lives, and made to feel right at home.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 19, 2024, at Springhill Presbyterian Church (the in-town location) at 10 A.M.. Burial will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 2 P.M. at the Augusta Cemetery, reception following at Augusta Community Church.

Nancy would be asked by her kids for stories of her childhood, whether this was to prolong bedtime or out of genuine curiosity varied night to night. Nancy would begin her story by saying, “When I was young, I was a Young. Time for bed.” Tucking her kids into bed, kissing them goodnight, and telling them she loved them.

When bedtime wasn’t a hindrance, the story would begin on November 8th, 1956, Nancy was born to Gordon and Eileen Young. A ranching couple had planned on her being born in November to align with the rancher’s “payday.” Nancy was their second child following the eldest boy, Mark. Nancy enjoyed being the youngest child for a brief three years before the family welcomed a daughter, Robin. Nancy would take on the identity of the “middle child” for the rest of her life, championing all kids sandwiched between oldest and youngest siblings. With her brother Mark to drive her on dusty gravel roads and run the ranch, and her sister Robin to be her protector from all cats and an in-room confidant, she found home.

Home to Nancy was Augusta, MT. A small town just outside of Great Falls. A place where you could spend a whole day before checking your watch. A happy place filled with love, beauty, nature, and community. In Augusta, she discovered all the joys of small-town life. At her small country school, she made lifelong friends. At home, her family was extensive, and always around coming to the ranch for family dinners and summer trips. The Young Family Ranch hosted many visitors and the review was always the same, they all LOVED the Young Family Ranch.

Nancy graduated from Augusta High School in 1975. She then received a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from MSUB (to her it would always be Eastern Montana College). While she loved school, she loved the friends she made at college even more. Again lifelong friends made and kept, forged in fire by a cruise taken even though Nancy was terrified of water and getting her feet dirty.

Nancy would find her first post-college job in Highwood, MT. Another small town, where as a single gal, she passionately taught, became the Highwood Mountaineer various sporting teams #1 fan, and again made more lifelong friends.

Nancy then found her way to Bozeman to pursue her Masters in Business. In Bozeman, she made more lifelong friends, including her husband, John Lund. Nancy met John at The Cannery where he was spotted across the bar playing a poker machine. They both struck it big, falling in love quickly and deeply. They got married on July 1st, 1994, where they were surrounded by family. Every niece and nephew took part in the wedding as Nancy took the role of aunt very seriously.

Nancy would welcome a daughter Carissa on February 26, 1995, and a son Gunnar on October 15, 1997. Her absolute pride and joy were her daughter Carissa and her son Gunnar. She loved them with all her might and was a kind, loving, proud, and devoted mother. That love extended to her many nieces and nephews—all whom she treasured and celebrated often. Nancy loved sports and especially supporting her kids, and nieces and nephews in their accolades. She traveled many a mile to cheer them on, taking great pride in their accomplishments. It didn’t matter if the roads were terrible or the weather for a track meet rainy and cold, she could be found cheering loudly from the stands, never bothered by the elements.

Nancy never met a stranger and was sure she could find common ground or at least a shared person, place, or interest to tie them together. She had a gift of putting words to paper and wrote many touching stories, letters, cards, and obituaries.

Nancy was a tremendous daughter, sister, wife, aunt, and mother, even most exceptionally, a friend. Nancy made friends wherever she went and she cared deeply for them. The community of love, kindness, and fellowship Nancy has built will be one of her most terrific legacies. We ask that you honor her memory by cherishing the people in your life today; get lunch with a friend, send a birthday card to a cousin, ask a stranger where they are from; remember this world is a bit of a small town and Nancy would want everyone to feel welcomed.

She is survived by her husband, John Lund; her children Carissa and Gunnar Lund of Bozeman, MT; her brother Mark (Julie) Young and their children Chase (Emilee) Young and their children Anders, Wesley, and Bennett, Rhett (Hailey) Young and their children Sawyer, Koda, and Bennett, and Britta (Hunter) Ritter; and her sister Robin (Del) Bieroth and their son Ty (Britney) Bieroth and their children Maddox, Maddon, and Maggie.

She is preceded in death by her father Blenton “Gordon” Young; her mother Eileen Anderson Young; and her niece Cortney Bieroth.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Bozeman Cancer Center.

