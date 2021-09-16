Obituary: Morris (Cass) Cascaddan

A consummate outdoorsman and retired home builder, Morris (Cass) Cascaddan’s love of life didn’t come to an end with his death but will move forward for generations. He passed down his love of hunting and fishing to just about anybody who accepted his invitation to go on an adventure with him. Although his health had been failing, his broken heart over the recent loss of his wife simply kept him from recovering from a fall and Cass passed away on July 13, 2021. His passing left a hole in the hearts of those who loved him deeply.

Prior to turning 18 years old, Cass attempted to enlist in the Army three times so he could go fight for his country in World War ll. Each time, they discovered his true age and turned him away. On his 18th birthday he finally enlisted. Although it was too late to ship out, Cass achieved ‘sharpshooter’ status, boxed, and played football for the Army.

Cass had a passionate love affair with steak houses and his grill. Rib steaks and pork roast (with his secret rub) were his go-to meals for those who shared his table. He would frequently order pizza for various offices and one time he ordered multiple pizzas for each shift of nurses at the hospital after a stay. Food was his love language after all.

Like ripples in a pond, his love for his family will live on because we have all inherited some of his traits, passing from parent to child in each generation; passion for the outdoors, animals, cooking, and sometimes being pretty bullheaded. This special man would give the shirt off his back and was always there for his family when anybody needed something.

Cass was married to a saint of a wife, Barb, for 72 years. They had three children: Glenn (Erin), Lori (Mark), and Carrie (Mike), plus numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 3 at First Lutheran Church in Bozeman.

In lieu of flowers, please help support Warriors & Quiet Waters in Bozeman, Montana.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

