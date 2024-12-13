Obituary: Miranda "Mandy" Maye Morris

Mandy (Miranda) Maye Morris passed away on November 4, 2024. She was born on June 11, 1985 in Bozeman, Montana to Richard and Tammy Morris.

Mandy was raised in Bozeman, and graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 2004. She then began working on her CNA certification, and attended college at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, as well as Montana State University in Bozeman for Nursing.

She worked at various assisted living facilities and in home care facilities throughout the valley. Mandy enjoyed photography, film, traveling, skiing at Bridger Bowl, and spending time outdoors. She loved spending time at Flathead Lake in the summer, church youth group retreats, and being around friends, family, and animals. Mandy was an active member within the Bozeman United Methodist church. She was a kind and caring person. She loved to spend time with her grandmother, whether it was going out to lunch, getting pedicures, gardening, or in the kitchen. She would send care packages to her siblings while they served in the U.S. Army, and while they were on leave, she would make time to catch up and spend time with them. Mandy loved to go out for coffee, and one of her favorite places was the Coffee Pot for the coffee, food, and pottery.

Mandy was preceded in death by Virginia Manseau (grandmother), Tamera Morris (mother), and Richard “Dick” A. Morris (grandfather). Mandy is survived by her father, Richard D. Morris; her siblings, Brittnay Morris and Dustin Morris (Andrew Rosenberger); her uncle, Jim Morris; and her aunt, Arlana Welch.

A Celebration of Mandy’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

