Obituary: Mildred “Millie” Shoenecke

Mildred “Millie” Shoenecke, 96, of Bozeman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Millie was born on May 10, 1927 to Eli and Marion (Thompson) Toma in Boulder, MT. She was one of six children who grew up attending Radersburg Grade School near Townsend. She attended Townsend High School before she went on to attend nursing school at MSU and then finished her schooling at Butte VoTech. Millie spent the majority of her life living in Southwest Montana working for various nursing homes and hospitals as well as Warm Springs and the MT State Prison.

Millie was married to Emmet Albro and Edward Shoenecke although both marriages later dissolved. In her life, her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She was giving, caring, and selfless in her love for them. In the early 90’s, Millie returned to Three Forks to assist her brother and sister in the care of their mom. Later in life, she eventually moved to Bozeman to be closer to her children. Millie’s greatest passion through life was her family. She always provided unconditional love and support. Her happiest time was being around her family.

In Millie’s free time, she enjoyed reading, playing cards, making jewelry, or completing “Find a words”. Millie’s faith was always extremely important to her in her everyday life. She also spent time volunteering at the Three Forks Museum, Senior Center, and the Love Inc. clothes closet.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister, and a granddaughter.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Lynn Sattler and Joseph (Joyce) Albro; sister, Dorothy LeTempt, 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Gallatin County Rest Home for their wonderful care of Millie. There are truly Angels on Earth.

Mass will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Parish in Three Forks. Interment will follow at Mount Green Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

