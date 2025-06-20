Obituary: Michelle Ann Elmore Dodd

Michelle Ann Elmore Dodd, 54, of Manhattan, Montana, passed away on May 19, 2025.

Michelle was born on October 4, 1970, in Bozeman, Montana. She had a lifelong love of animals and cars and her work over the years reflected those passions. She spent many years loving her work in the car detailing business in Phoenix, AZ, taking pride in precision, polish, shine and horsepower. She later returned to Bozeman, MT where she spent many years employed with veterinary clinics. Working closely with animals and the people who loved them was a dream come true for her.

She had two great loves in her life: her loyal Golden Retriever, Frankie, and her classic Trans Am. Both held a special place in her heart. Frankie was more than just a pet; he was her best friend, and part of her family. Her Trans Am, affectionately named Falcore, was more than just a car to Michelle; it was a symbol of freedom and independence.

Michelle’s love and passion for her most favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers was never kept a secret from anyone; she wore her Steelers apparel loud and proud! Rarely did she miss a Sunday football game.

Michelle was a beautiful woman with a strong personality. Her presence in a room could never be missed, always making an entrance. Michelle lived life on her own terms. She could be fiercely independent, strong-willed, capable of great loyalty, love and deep emotion. Like many, she struggled with the complexity of life’s emotions, living alone, loss and mental health. Sadly, her passing was a result of suicide, a difficult and painful end to a complex life.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Sue Johnson; father, Jack Elmore; grandparents George and Mary Roemhild; and Aunt Jesse Grooms. She is survived by her dad, Richard (Dooley) Johnson; siblings, Eve (Vern) Parrow, Danny (Suzy) Johnson, Duke Johnson, Mike (Cara) Johnson, Torrie Elmore, and Sheri Turner; local niece, Willow (Jordan) Laine and many other nieces and nephews and her uncle, Joe Grooms.

The family will be honoring Michelle privately. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to her memory, to the local animal shelter, Heart of the Valley, or to a mental health organization supporting suicide prevention.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]