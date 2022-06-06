Obituary: Michaela Shyne-Kalsow

Michaela Shyne-Kalsow, 89, passed away on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She lived a remarkable and inspirational life.

Michaela Bielmaier was born to William Bielmaier and Esther Martha Freiberg on June 15, 1932. She was the fifth child of seven, five girls and two boys: Mary, Dorothy, Paul, William, Michaela, Esther, and Delphia. They lived on a farm north of Wall in South Dakota where Michaela attended a one-room country school through the eighth grade. She completed high school in Wall, graduating in 1950. She then entered a three-year nursing program at St. John's McNamara School of Nursing in Rapid City SD, graduating in 1953, as an R.N.

Michaela married Norman Shyne of New Underwood, SD August 24, 1953. They lived in Fort Worth, Texas for a year where she worked at St. Joseph's Hospital. In 1954, they moved to Rapid City where their first three children (Dan, Susan, and Mark) were born. The family moved to Bozeman, Montana in 1958 where Norman earned his PhD in Electrical Engineering at Montana State College. Three additional children were born in Bozeman (Marcelle, John, and Karen).

Michaela continued with nursing and did custom sewing which included making wedding dresses and clothes for the family. When her youngest child started school, Michaela earned a Real Estate License and was successful as a sales professional. After a few years Michaela became qualified as a broker, then as a Residential Real Estate Appraiser and opened her own office, appraising for nearly 20 years. She owned and managed real estate for over 40 years.

In 1992, Michaela moved from Montana as a single person. She purchased an Airstream Trailer and pickup truck and traveled to every state in the union with trips to Canada and Mexico. She became a Ham radio operator to assist in her travels. She had many trips abroad that included Turkey, Australia, the Yukon Highway, and a scientific vessel journey around the southern tip of South America.

In 1999, Michaela married Waldo Kalsow. Together they continued to travel to national and international destinations. Waldo passed away in 2018 and Michaela moved back to Bozeman. She was happy to return to the bridge club with her friends who played together starting in the 1960s. She made quilts and other crafts for family and friends, becoming an expert teacher in quilting and fabric art. She enjoyed the many activities at the Bozeman Senior Center. Michaela was a lifelong Bobcat Fan and enjoyed watching professional baseball, basketball, and football.

Michaela was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul; her daughter, Marcelle; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Daniel (Vicki), Susan (Kirk), Mark (Angie), Marcelle’s husband Kirk Goodale, John (Sandra), and Karen (Gary); six grandchildren and their spouses, Steven (John), Tim, Danielle (Chris), Patrick, Amanda (Kevin), Daniel; and ten great grandchildren.

Michaela was a loving wife, sister, daughter, mentor, and friend. She will be sorely missed.

A Funeral Mass will be held at noon on June 15, 2022, at Holy Rosary Parish, 220 W Main, Bozeman and streamed on the church website. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com