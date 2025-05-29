Obituary: Michael Patrick Sand

Michael Patrick Sand, 72, of Bozeman, Montana, was born on October 23rd,1952, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Mary and Paul Sand. After a courageous battle with cancer, Mike left a loving family and many friends on April 26, 2025.

In his early years Michael grew up on the family farm near Nehawka, NE, later moving to Lake Waccamaw, NC, Wilmington, NC and lastly Silver Spring, MD where he graduated from High School. Michael moved to Bozeman, MT in 1972 and graduated from Montana State University in 1974 earning a degree in Business Administration.

After graduating from MSU Michael earned his Law degree from Marquette University in 1977. He returned to Bozeman to marry his wife, Rita, in July of 1978. From 1978 to 1983, he was an adjunct professor at Montana State University in Bozeman, Business Law part-time.

Following school he practiced law for the next 46 years. He was a sustaining member of the Montana Trial Lawyers Association and the American Trial Lawyers Association. He was the 1995 President of the Gallatin County Bar Association and 2007-2008 president of the Montana Trial Lawyers Association. Mike attended the Gerry Spence Trial Lawyers College and graduate courses for many years. Mike and Rita volunteered to help prepare the ranch for summer courses in Dubois, Wyoming.

Mike's generosity with family, friends, and neighbors will be missed. He was a source of life and legal advice for many. He was passionate about Montana's public lands and enthusiastically volunteered with Rita for the Forest Service. The historic preservation of Vigilante Station in the Ruby Valley was their favorite project for the last seven years.

He cared for the safety of others, demonstrated by the bicycle helmet program he facilitated to support every child who was in need of a helmet. Mike ran in two Rock 'n Roll marathons as a member of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Team in Training program and raised over $50k for cancer research.

Much of his springtime was spent exploring the grandeur of the Southwest, especially the Grand Canyon hikes to Phantom Ranch. His generosity in showing us the wonders of the world around us, from the slopes of Bridger Bowl to the shores of Flathead Lake, left us with memories of adventure, togetherness, and a deep love for the outdoors and family.

Toward the end of his journey on earth, Mike valued his numerous heartfelt visitors who supported him and his family.

Mike is lovingly remembered by his wife, Rita Mihall Sand, of 46 years, of Bozeman, MT. His sons Matt (Courtney) of Seattle, WA Peter (Stephanie) of Bozeman, MT and Jonathan of Missoula, MT. Grandchildren Adeline (8) , Amelia (6), Evelyn (6) and Lawson (6). Brother Steve (Pauline) of Dedham, MA, sisters Susan of Lincoln, NE and Carol (Jim) of Adamstown, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Paul Sand.