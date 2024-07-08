Obituary: Michael A. Paglia

Dr. Michael A. Paglia, of Staten Island, NY; St. Petersburg, FL; and Bozeman, MT passed away on June 27, 2024 at the age of 95.

Dr. Paglia was a distinguished surgical oncologist who practiced medicine for over 40 years in New York City. Most importantly, he was a beloved father, grandfather, family member, dedicated physician and friend to many.

Dr. Paglia was born in Newark, NJ on February 25, 1929, to immigrant parents, Arnold and Antoinette Paglia. Following graduation from Seton Hall Prep, Dr. Paglia went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Columbia University in 1949. In 1953, his Medical Doctor degree was conferred by New York University School of Medicine. After an internship at Lenox Hill Hospital in 1954, he served two years in the United States Air Force as a flight surgeon stationed in Greenland.

Upon his discharge from the Air Force in 1956, Michael returned home to marry his wife, Albina A. Claps, MD, a pediatric cardiologist. He continued his medical work with a residency in surgery at NYU Bellevue Hospital before specialized training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), where he remained as an attending surgeon from 1960 until his retirement in 2000.

Dr. Paglia belonged to multiple medical societies including Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Society of Surgical Oncology, American Medical Association, New York State Medical Society, New York Surgical Society, and Richmond County Medical Society. He was an active member of the American Cancer Society in the New York City Division and the Staten Island unit.

Dr. Paglia is survived by three children, Anne Curtin (Andrew), Susan Paglia Rogers, MD (Phil), and Arne Paglia (Judy); and seven grandchildren, Douglas, Jemma, Christine, Kathleen, Gianna, Leina, and Lauren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. MST at Holy Rosary Catholic Parish in Bozeman, MT. A Memorial Mass in New York will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 10:45 A.M. EST at St. Teresa Church, 1634 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, followed by a repast luncheon at 12:00 P.M. at the Hilton Hotel on Staten Island, N.Y. 10314; (718)477-2400.

Donations in Dr. Paglia’s memory can be made to the following organizations:



American Cancer Society, 1200 South Avenue Staten Island, NY 10314

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065

Richmond University Hospital, Pediatric Department (formerly Saint Vincent’s Hospital), 355 Bard Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10301

Bozeman Health Foundation, 875 S. Cottonwood Rd., Ste. 350, Bozeman, MT 59718

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]