Obituary: Michael A. Cavey

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Allen Cavey, who departed from this world on November 24, 2024, at the age of 82. He was a cherished member of our community, a devoted husband, father, grandpa, and brother.

He was born in 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to John and Lucille Cavey, who moved to Montana and later divorced. Lucille married Barney Buzdikian and they raised Mike and his sister Helen. He attended school in Ringling, Three Forks, and Lombard before graduating from Broadwater County High School in Townsend, Montana. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education and a Master of Science in Agriculture Education from Montana State University in Bozeman. He earned his PhD in Vocational Education and Counseling from Colorado State University.

Mike began his high school agriculture teaching career in Joliet. He then moved to Twin Bridges. He taught for 20 years, finishing in Missoula. He then spent 22 years as a State 4-H Specialist in Bozeman before retiring in 2007. He made one last trip into the classroom teaching in the equine program at University of Montana Western in Dillon for two years. His teaching touched the lives of many students. He received numerous awards for excellence in his work and was recognized with the Honorary American Farmer Degree by the National Future Farmers of America Organization.

Family was at the heart of Mike’s life. He married Patricia Lile in 1962, and together they built a loving home for just under 62 years. He was a proud father to Brian (Beth), Scott (Suzanne), and Craig (Nicole). He was a treasured grandfather to Taylor, Kayla, Kyle, Kristina, Colton, Emily, Augustina, and Michael Cavey, and great grandpa to Wilson, Oliver, and Joni Cavey who brought immense joy and pride.

Known for his warm and generous spirit, Mike was a friend to many. He was an active member of Holy Rosary Parish and was active in the Knights of Columbus and the Journey Movement. His laughter, wisdom, storytelling, and love for life will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mike loved the outdoors, especially the Gallatin Canyon and Yellowstone. He especially enjoyed flying, fishing, hunting, hiking, and camping.

A Funeral Mass to celebrate Mike’s life will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 220 West Main in Bozeman. The Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM. Friends and family are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Montana 4-H Foundation (www.MT4Hfoundation.org [mt4hfoundation.org]), the Missoula FFA Chapter (3100 South Avenue West, Missoula, MT 59804), or the Montana State University Foundation to a scholarship in Mike’s name for Agriculture Education students (www.msuaf.org/mikecavey [msuaf.org]) checks with Mike Cavey scholarship noted may be sent to Montana State University Foundation, P.O. Box 172750, Bozeman, MT 59717) in honor of Mike's generous and caring spirit.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

