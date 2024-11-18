Obituary: Merianne Ross

Merianne Dickerson Ross, 67, of Gallatin Gateway passed away at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital with her husband and son by her side on November 8, 2024.

She was born on September 27, 1957 to Milon and Ann (Stimson) Dickerson in Bozeman, MT. Merianne grew up attending Gallatin Gateway School before graduating from Bozeman High School with the class of 1976 (the Bicentennial class). Following high school, she ranched with her father, worked with her mother building miniatures, married the love of her life, John, and, together with her husband, made a home in Gallatin Gateway. Together, they raised their son, Christopher, and raised cattle for a time. Merianne also worked as a cashier at Buttrey’s, (later Smith’s), for over 25 years, being well known for excellent customer service.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. She also loved to travel and go on camping trips with her husband and son. Being the caring and creative person she was, Merianne adored caring for animals of all shapes and sizes, making a comfortable home for her family (a top priority), all while making the world a more colorful place through arts and crafts. She was also proud to be a member of the Sons and Daughters of the Pioneers of Gallatin County, and loved learning about and taking care of the history of her family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Milon Dickerson.

She is survived by her husband, John Ross; son, Christopher Ross; best friend, Kelly Holland; mother, Ann Dickerson; sister, Carrie Mikkelson (John, spouse); brother, Bruce Dickerson; niece, Miranda Johnson (DJ, spouse); niece, Melissa Hedstrom (Jeff spouse); and nephew, RJ Mikkelson (Heather, spouse). She is also survived by a great niece, great nephews, and the Ross side of her family.

A Memorial Service will be held 2 P.M. Friday, November 15th at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, with a reception following the service at the same location. A Graveside Service will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 4 P.M.

